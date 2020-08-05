Donald Trump’s ‘Psychiatric Disturbance’ Could Destroy American Democracy, Psychologist Says

In a Wednesday piece for Raw Story, clinical psychologist Alan D. Blotcky argued that President Donald Trump’s “psychiatric disturbance” could destroy American democracy if he wins reelection in November.

According to the doctor, Trump is not interested in abiding by the Constitution and has consistently failed to recognize the judicial and legislative branches of U.S. government as equal to the executive branch. The past four years, Blotcky says, have seen the real estate mogul undermining the democratic systems in America for his own political and personal gains.

“He is a malignant narcissist with antisocial leanings. His psychopathology is what underlies his dictatorial and autocratic preferences. His psychiatric disturbance won’t just disappear magically. Its influence is severe and constant.”

Trump’s narcissism has been highlighted many times before. Sander Thomaes, a developmental psychologist at Utrecht University, says that he uses the real estate mogul in his classes and calls him a “prototypical narcissist,” which includes characteristics such as an inflated ego, grandiose self-image, and a tendency to lash out when facing criticism. But Blotcky believes that Trump’s vanity and alleged psychological pathology poses a danger to American democracy.

“As my colleagues and I have written, Trump in a second term would feel empowered and emboldened to erode democracy even further. The result would be a dictatorship in an autocracy if it is left up to him. That is Trump’s intent. Do not be misled or fooled by his words. Look at his deeds.”

The Pacific Standard pointed to research suggesting that narcissism in young people has been increasing in parallel with decreased support for democracy. According to the publication, these two patterns could be linked. Notably, the publication pointed to a paper in the British Journal of Social Psychology that found people with higher levels of narcissism are less likely to support democracy. However, Pacific Standard noted that the research on these issues is still developing, and some scholars believe that the notions of rising opposition to democracy and increasing vanity have been exaggerated.

