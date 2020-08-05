Katya Elise Henry Shows Off Curvy Figure In Skimpy Navy Bikini

American model Katya Elise Henry left plenty of fans breathless after she shared a sexy new image of herself in a bikini on Tuesday, August 4. The bombshell shared the content with her 7.6 million Instagram followers, and it became a hit just minutes after going live.

The 25-year-old — who is best known for her fitness regimen — was photographed indoors, seemingly inside of her residence, as she promoted Blessed Protein, an energy drink and fitness supplement company. Katya took center stage in the frame as she struck a sexy pose directly in front of the camera.

She emitted a great deal of sultriness in the image as she pouted, propped her hips out, and directed her soft gaze straight into the camera’s lens.

Still, it was her killer curves that clearly demanded most of fans’ attention, as she flaunted her famous figure in a revealing two-piece swimsuit.

Katya rocked a bikini top that was navy and featured two thin straps that tied around her neck and back. The swimwear garment did not provide much coverage as it tightly hugged her chest, accentuating her bust. The top’s tiny triangular cups also struggled to contain her assets, and exposed a bit of cleavage and underboob.

Katya teamed the top with a matching pair of bottoms that also did not leave much to the imagination as they were seemingly cut in a classic, Brazilian-style thong. The briefs especially helped her showcase her curvy hips and bodacious derriere.

She finished the look off with seemingly a white robe, which was quite loose on her and hung off her arms.

In the caption, Katya called stated that when life hands you lemons, “you ask for something higher in protein.” She also promoted Blessed Protein, calling it “that girl.”

The eye-catching update instantly garnered a great deal of support from plenty of fans, amassing more than 79,000 likes since going live late Tuesday night. In the comments section, more than 400 users also complimented the model on her figure, good looks, and bathing suit.

“Girl, I live for your posts,” one fan wrote.

“Baby girl, you are perfect,” a second admirer added.

“You are so stunning,” a third individual asserted.

“Perfect woman,” a fourth person proclaimed.

Katya has dazzled her Instagram followers with a number of sexy posts this summer. Just yesterday, she shared another image of herself in skintight athleisure wear that again sent her fans into a frenzy, per The Inquisitr. That popular post received more than 147,000 likes.