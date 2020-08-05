Megan Thee Stallion Covers ‘Variety’ In Black Bodysuit & Snakeskin-Print Jacket While Rocking Blond Hair

Megan Thee Stallion took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new photos of herself that took place for Variety Magazine.

On the cover, the “Hot Girl Summer” hitmaker stunned in a black bodysuit with no sleeves. The garment showcased her arms and her upper thighs. Megan wrapped herself up in a snakeskin-print jacket, which she left to hang off both her shoulders. She rocked long acrylic nails with a coat of navy blue polish and accessorized with large hoop earrings. The rapper is known for sporting different hairstyles and opted for short blond hair for the occasion.

Megan posed in front of a beige backdrop. She positioned her body slightly to the side with both hands placed in front of her. Megan tilted her head down slightly and stared directly at the camera lens with a strong look.

In another photo, the 25-year-old wowed in a long-sleeved black velvet garment that fell way above her knees. Megan looked to be wearing thigh-high boots or socks of the same material. However, she was captured too up-close to be able to tell. Megan opted for the same blond hair and acrylic nails.

For the second frame, she was snapped sitting on a small white stool. Megan crossed her legs and rested one arm on her knee while placing the other on her hip. She leaned forward and looked at the camera with another fierce expression.

For her caption, she referred to herself as “the hot girl.”

In the span of two hours, her post racked up more than 500,000 likes and over 6,300 comments, proving to be very popular with her 13.2 million followers.

“Why are you constantly raising the bar. EAT QUEEN,” one user wrote.

“Giving blonde Mary J Blige vibes, I love it sis,” another person shared.

“Megan, how many damn times are you gonna step on my neck. You can’t just be doing this,” remarked a third fan.

“You look like the Queen Mary J. Blige. You are so beautiful,” a fourth admirer commented, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

Impressing her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for Megan. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she modeled a Coach bag in a skimpy denim crop top. The “Big Ole Freak” songstress paired the outfit with matching high-waisted hot pants and a gold chain belt. Megan accessorized with number of gold necklaces, large hoop earrings, bracelets, and rings while wearing her long dark hair in a high ponytail.