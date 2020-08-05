Winnie Harlow Stuns In Skimpy Bikini While Slurping Noodles In New Instagram Share

Winnie Harlow is once again setting the internet on fire. The Victoria’s Secret model left her 8.1 million followers speechless as she shared a new smoking hot image to her Instagram on Wednesday, August 5.

The mesmerizing black-and-white shot featured Winnie seductively slurping noodles as she gave a flirty look to the camera. The model could be seen sitting comfortably on a sofa. Her incredibly long dreadlocks cascaded down her back while a few loose strands grazed her shoulder. She wowed in a stunning two-piece patterned bikini. However, the color of the swimwear wasn’t visible due to the black-and-white nature of the image.

The bikini top appeared to be a triangle number that covered her chest. Although, followers were treated to a peek at her cleavage as she leaned slightly forward in the shot. The top was held up by thin straps that tied behind her neck and around her toned figure. She paired the top with a matching bottom.

She added a few accessories to the outfit, including what looked to be a gold necklace, a thick bracelet on her right arm, several rings, and a pair of hoop earrings. The image featured Winnie with a mouthful of noodles, along with a plate filled with the delicious food. Despite the supermodel looking as if she was getting ready to hop into a swimming pool, she appeared to be indoors, as the backdrop featured wood panels windows and a sofa.

In the caption, Winnie made reference to the scrumptious noodles in front of her, and she tagged the photographer.

The post received significant love from her millions of followers gaining more than 60,000 likes and nearly 300 comments in less than two hours. Instagram users rushed to the comments section to share their love for the meal and the model.

“Slay queen,” wrote one user.

“It’s so good that you’re promoting a positive view of food,” another fan shared.

“I wish I could be that food,” a third comment read.

Winnie appears to be keeping social media users updated with her latest vacation adventures and thoughts, by posting stunning images regularly. However, it was her new share that got fans talking in the comments section. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the supermodel gave her thoughts on the latest ruling by the Jamaican Supreme court. Winnie, who has Jamaican heritage, expressed her disappointment on the court ruling against children being able to wear dreadlocks in school. She declared that she would “do something about this” and encouraged fans to share their opinions on the matter.