‘RHOBH’ Star Dorit Kemsley Wonders If Sutton Stracke Is Using Her Wealth To Buy Friendships Within The Cast

Dorit Kemsley is suspicious of Sutton Stracke's intentions.

Dorit Kemsley seems to believe that Sutton Stracke, a new “friend” of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, may be using her wealth to win friendships amongst the group.

In a preview for the August 5 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills shared by All About the Real Housewives on August 4, Sutton is seen taking Dorit and their co-star, Kyle Richards, to a Dolce & Gabanna store in Rome Italy, where the women are treated to a private shopping adventure.

“I told Mr. Dolce that I was coming to Rome and he said immediately ‘Come do private shopping; bring the girls,'” Sutton explains in a cast confessional, adding that she didn’t have to ask to be treated to such a luxurious outing.

After browsing the main area of the store, Sutton, Dorit, and Kyle are introduced to Mario, the VIP Client Representative at Dolce & Gabanna, who eventually takes them into a private room of the venue, which has been filled with items he and his staff hand-selected for Sutton. Right away, Dorit and Kyle, who are certainly no strangers to luxury, appear to be taken aback.

At another point in the preview clip, Sutton is seen asking a female employee of the store if she can send something as a gift.

“Anything for you,” the woman replies.

When the video flashes back to a clip from three months earlier, which featured Sutton sitting in a vehicle with co-star and longtime friend Lisa Rinna, Rinna is seen expressing excitement in their upcoming trip to Rome, and her potential visit to the home of Mr. Dolce.

While the women appear to be impressed by the major connections Sutton has with Dolce & Gabanna, Dorit is a bit suspicious of Sutton’s intentions with her and their cast mates and suggests that Sutton’s generosity is simply a ploy to get “in” with the women in a cast confessional.

“First, she gives me a gorgeous handbag. Then I get the rain boots. Now, this experience,” Dorit explains. “It’s like, are you trying to buy your friendships? If she is, well, it’s nice to have friends in high places.”

Also in the sneak peek, Sutton is seen revealing to Lisa that the brand gifts her with a new tiara every year for her birthday

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Dorit also commented on Sutton’s behavior on RHOBH back in May, when she told People Now that Sutton came on a bit strong during their early moments together on the show.

“Sutton, I found some of the things she was coming out with early on to be surprising and shocking,” Dorit shared.