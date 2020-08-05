Andy Cohen Puts On A Suit & Masks Up For In-Person ‘Real Housewives Of New York City’ Reunion After COVID-19

The Bravo host faced the New York City ladies in person five months after his battle with coronavirus.

Andy Cohen stepped out of his house for an in-person reunion with the cast of The Real Housewives of New York City, a first for the Bravo franchise in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Cohen, who has been hosting Watch What Happens Live from his New York apartment, shared a new photo to Instagram which showed him all dressed up with someplace to go.

In the pic, which can be seen below, the Bravo TV personality was clean-shaven after an extended beard stint while working from home. The 52-year-old single dad wore a dapper suit and tie and held up a must-have accessory in today’s world, the obligatory face mask. Cohen also held a stack of cards with questions on them for the Housewives.

In the caption to the post, Cohen expressed excitement over his first face-to-face reunion since production shutdowns took place across the board in the entertainment industry in March. Since that time, the television host has conducted virtual reunions with The Real Housewives of Atlanta and Beverly Hills as well as the casts of Vanderpump Rules and Summer House.

Cohen added that it felt great to have a reason to get dressed up.

In comments to the post, fans and Housewives stars, including Lisa Rinna, reacted to the pic.

“I must say I’m jealous Re In-person reunion Which I never thought I’d say,” Rinna wrote.

“I’m sooo happy to see this sh*t show go down in real life and not zoom! Bring on the dramaaaaaa,” a second fan added.

“Yesss!!!!! Finally in-person reunions resumes!!!.. Zoom reunions are not the same!!!” another wrote.

Despite plans for distancing, a few fans expressed concern over the RHONY taping considering New York has been a coronavirus hotspot and the fact that Cohen himself actually battled the virus earlier this year.

“With all the yelling [they could be] 12 feet apart,” one fan noted of the RHOVY cast.

Last month, Cohen confirmed the reunion on his Radio Andy Podcast. The television host said the RHONY cast members – which include Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley, and Leah McSweeney and former star Tinsley Mortimer – will all be sitting six feet apart in a “spaced out” indoor area on Long Island.

In March, Cohen returned to work less than two weeks after he tested positive for COVID-19. The Bravo veteran took to Instagram to tell fans he would remain under quarantine and broadcast both Radio Andy and his late-night show from his home office just ten days after announcing he had contracted the virus.