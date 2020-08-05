Abigail Ratchford Wears A Pearl Necklace While Going Topless On Instagram

Abigail Ratchford went topless on Instagram in the most recent update added to her smoking-hot feed. The model shared the photo on her page on Wednesday afternoon, and it made for an NSFW look that proved hard to ignore.

The image captured Ratchford posed in a bathroom. She rested her derriere on a large porcelain tub, and a set of windows at her back allowed for an abundance of sunlight to spill over her figure. The windows were framed with a light wood finish that gave the room a modern feel. Abigail gazed into the distance with her bright blue eyes and parted her lips slightly. Abigail placed her feet in front of her and showed off her bombshell body in a scandalous ensemble.

On her upper half, Abigail went totally topless. The model covered her chest with both hands in order to comply with Instagram’s nudity guidelines. She wore a set of white lace gloves that were embroidered with a delicate flower pattern. Abigail also rocked a collection of layered pearl necklaces on her collar and shoulder, and a few pieces of jewelry fell to her ample bust.

The lower piece of her outfit was just as hot, and Abigail opted for a pair of bright white panties. A tag in the caption indicated that the ensemble was from Fashion Nova. The front was situated a few inches below her navel and showcased her trim abs and tiny midsection. The sides of the garment had floss-likes strings that sat high on her hips and allowed her to show off her shapely thighs. Abigail completed her look with a pair of lace stockings that were worn high on her legs.

The babe parted her hair in the middle and wore her lengthy, black locks in a high and flirty ponytail. She secured her mane with a black scrunchie that matched the color of her waves, and a few loose pieces of hair fell around the frame of her face.

Fans have been loving the steamy update so far. More than 14,000 have double-tapped the image while an additional 200-plus left comments for the model. Most raved over the racy look while a few more complimented her figure.

“Oh WOW this is gorgeous,” one follower exclaimed alongside a series of flame emoji.

“The most beautiful woman in this entire universe not flattery only facts,” a second fan commented.

“Naturally beautiful perfect in every way,” a third chimed in with the addition of a few hearts.

“You are gorgeous Abigail Ratchford,” one more gushed.