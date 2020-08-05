Carrie Underwood Makes Big Announcement About Husband Mike Fisher

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher are going to be working together.

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher are teaming up to help their fans get healthy. On Wednesday, Carrie announced that her husband of ten years is about to embark on a new journey as a fitness instructor for her Fit52 app.

The 37-year-old “Jesus, Take the Wheel” singer broke the big news about her man in a video that she shared with her 9.7 million Instagram followers. Carrie was filming herself as she left the set of a shoot for Fit52, the fitness app that she created with her personal trainer, Eve Overland. The athletic musician appeared to have on some workout gear. She was rocking a black tank top or sports bra, and she had her blond hair pulled back. She revealed that she had just finished shooting some new photos and other content for her health and wellness platform.

“We have a very special announcement for all of you guys,” Carrie said as she gazed directly at the camera. “We have a new trainer in town. He is strong. He is handsome. He is a former professional athlete. He is my husband.”

Mike, 40, is a retired NHL star who used to play for the Nashville Predators hockey team. He was the team’s captain, so he knows how to motivate others to work hard. According to Carrie, he’s also a huge fan of Fit52, and he’s been working out with her since its conception. The singer admitted that she was “surprised” at how much he enjoyed doing the program with her, but she was also “super excited” about his enthusiasm for her fitness endeavor.

The “Drinking Alone” hitmaker also revealed that her husband will have his own “path” on the platform. According to The Verge, users can currently choose between Carrie’s path and that of her personal trainer. The singer doesn’t lead subscribers through the tailored workouts herself, but she seemed to indicate that Mike will be performing his own workout routines.

Carrie concluded her announcement about her spouse with a tongue-in-cheek remark about his path.

“Here we go. You didn’t ask for, but ya got it,” she quipped.

Many of the country musician’s Instagram followers shared her excitement over the big news.

“That’s great news! Might have to get my hubby on board now!” read one response to her video.

“So happy for you both, you make a good couple. Y’all look happy,” another fan wrote.

“Love it!!! So excited for this,” read a third message.

Carrie occasionally shares photos of herself and her spouse working up a sweat together on social media. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, one such image showed the happy couple posing inside their home gym. Carrie used a special feature on her app to take the sweet snap.