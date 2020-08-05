‘The Young And The Restless’ Preview For Thursday: Lily Lashes Out

The Young and the Restless preview for Thursday, August 6 teases a moment of truth that originally aired on March 1, 2005. Lily found out what she thought was the truth about who her biological father was, and Phyllis knew the real truth.

Lily (Christel Khalil) learned the truth about her paternity results, according to SheKnows Soaps. Lily found the envelope that held the results, but Dru (Victoria Rowell) lied to her and told her it was just medical test results. Malcolm (Shemar Moore) was there, and Drucilla tried to pass tthe whole thing off as a mixup, but Lily could tell that something out was going on, and she demanded they tell her the truth.

They continued to keep the details from Lily, and she got angry and suggested that she tell Neil (Kristoff St. John) about it. Dru snapped at her daughter, warning her not to mention anything to Neil. After all, Neil was in the hospital. However, Lily would not let it go. She realized that the envelope held the results of a paternity test, and she asked Malcolm if she was his daughter. He looked at Dru and said that they had to tell her the truth.

Malcolm calmly explained the situation to Lily. He noted that Dru had been sick, and Neil wasn’t around, so she called him for help. When he went to help her, Drucilla thought he was Neil, and they ended up sleeping together. At the time Lily was born, he and Drucilla didn’t know who her father was, but in Malcolm’s heart, she was Neil’s, so they left it at that. However, when he nearly died in Africa, he realized he wanted to know the truth of her paternity. That’s why he and Dru ran the test.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Lily couldn’t believe that Malcolm did something like that to his brother. She opened the mail and read the results. It said that Neil was her father. Lily screamed at Malcolm for taking advantage of Dru and demanded that he leave, and then she rejected her mother’s hug. Afterward, Dru collapsed into the bookshelf, and the books tumbled down.

Meanwhile, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) discovered that two paternity tests were run, which is typical on The Young and the Restless. She considered her next move. Her friend from the clinic let her know, and the friend warned Phyllis not to call about it again. It appeared as if the results that Lily opened showing that Neil was her father were not the right results, and of course, Phyllis planned to use that information in a way that would benefit her tthe most regardless of what it might do to her son’s girlfriend and her family.