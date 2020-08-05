Katelyn Runck Shows Off Cleavage And Curves In Satin Top And Panties

American fitness model Katelyn Runck sent plenty of fans on social media into a frenzy after she posted some sexy new content of herself on Wednesday, August 5. She took to Instagram to share the update with her 2.1 million followers, and it quickly grew in popularity.

The North Dakota-born model was photographed seemingly outdoors for the series, which consisted of two images. Katelyn stole the show as she positioned herself directly in front of the camera and switched between a number of sultry poses.

She emitted a seductive vibe in both of the images as she shared a pout. She also stared directly into the camera’s lens in the first snapshot, meanwhile, in the second photo, she hid her eyes behind large black sunglasses.

Katelyn’s long brunette hair did not appear to be styled as it cascaded down her back and around her shoulders in slight waves. However, she pulled her locks back with her hands in the second snapshot.

Still, it was her killer curves that stood out most, as she showcased her figure in a revealing top and skimpy panties.

Her ensemble comprised a gold top that looked to be made of satin and featured short sleeves. The garment did not leave much to the imagination as it was very tight on the model, accentuating her bust. The top also featured a cut-out underneath her chest that exposed a great deal of underboob. Meanwhile, its cropped design also displayed her chiseled core.

Katelyn teamed the revealing top with a pair of matching panties. The underwear also did not conceal much of her figure as they featured a high-rise cut that especially showed off her hips, and derriere.

In the caption, she told her fans that they are “solid gold.” She also revealed that her ensemble was designed by Hot Miami Styles.

The slideshow was met with a large amount of support from fans and accumulated more than 54,000 likes just four hours after going live. More than 1,500 followers also took to the comments section to shower Katelyn with compliments on her body, looks, and outfit.

“Oh my God, gold goddess,” one user wrote.

“All gold looks good on you,” added a second fan.

“She is an angel,” a third admired proclaimed.

“You are so sexy and hot,” a fourth individual chimed in.

Katelyn has posted a number of eye-catching posts to her Instagram this summer. Just yesterday, she rocked a baby blue strapless bodysuit, per The Inquisitr. That content has received more than 101,000 likes.