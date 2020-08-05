Devon Windsor Takes A Dip In The Ocean While Rocking Sparkly Brown Bikini

Devon Windsor showed off a stunning two-piece from her own swimwear line of the same name in a new Instagram post on Wednesday morning. The model shared a series of images on her feed that showed her rocking a brown sparkling bikini as she frolicked through the ocean. Her swimwear did nothing but favors for her curvy figure and certainly drove fans wild.

The photos showed Devin standing in crystal-clear, knee-deep waters that rolled around her body in gentle waves. It appeared to be a beautifully sunny day as the rays washed over Devon’s tan body and caused her skin to glow. She looked ready to fully embrace the sun in her skimpy swimwear.

Devon’s look included a one-shouldered top with square cups and a cut-out at the center. The cut-out did little to cover the model’s ample cleavage. On the strapless side, the fabric slid down her chest and exposed a bit of sideboob.

The waistband came down to just below Devon’s bust, so her flat, toned tummy was fully exposed. She paired the top with an even skimpier thong. The front of the U-shaped bikini rested low on the front of her waist, while the sides tied above her hips and clung to her curves. The sides had high cuts that exposed her lean legs and round booty.

Devon added a few accessories to her outfit, including a large straw floppy hat with black ribbons on the sides, some silver and gold bracelets, and a pair of hoop earrings. She wore her blond locks down in beachy waves.

A few of the photos showed the model standing with one hip cocked to the side in a way that emphasized her figure. She played with her hat and embraced the sun as it poured over her face.

In another shot, Devon stood at a side angle and arched her back as she looked off into the distance. She also turned around and walked away from the camera, giving fans a view of her toned backside.

The post was liked more than 8,100 times and received more than 50 comments in an hour as fans showered Devon with praise in the comments section.

“You look AMAZING love,” one fan wrote.

“Looking oh so stunning,” another user added with heart-eye emoji.

“You’re looking hot hot hot,” a third person said.

Devon’s fans know that she can pull off any look. In another share, the babe rocked matching animal-print bikinis with her sister, which her followers loved.