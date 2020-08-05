Kelis, 40, Pregnant With Third Child: ‘We’re Adding One More!’

Singer Kelis took to Instagram to announce the exciting news that she is pregnant once again.

The “Caught out There” hitmaker stunned in a low-cut blue garment for the upload. She accessorized herself with numerous necklaces, one which featured her name, and large jeweled hoop earrings. Kelis kept her nails short and didn’t apply any polish for the occasion. She styled her dark curly hair up and was snapped up-close.

The 40-year-old held up a white First Response pregnancy test in her left hand and showed the results to the camera. Two lines appeared on the test, which means Kelis is pregnant with her third child. The entertainer looked up at the camera lens with a smile and was clearly glowing.

For her caption, Kelis expressed that she was happy to announce that she had teamed up for First Response because “they are committed to supporting healthy, equitable pregnancy journeys, and understand the importance of a nurturing environment for black women and mothers.” She also stated that she will be giving a charitable donation to the Black Mama’s Matter foundation, which is an organization that helps black mothers to have the rights, respect, resources to thrive before, during, and after pregnancy.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 38,000 likes and over 2,700 comments, proving to be very popular with her over half a million followers.

“Omggggggggggg, CONGRATSSSSS.. the world needs more people like you so, thanks for sharing,” one user wrote.

“Congratulations, you look amazing,” another person shared, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“I knew it!! I could see it in your face in your last few videos. CONGRATULATIONS!!!” remarked a third fan.

“I knew it, I’ve been watching your videos about your box and I saw you were glowing and looked pregnant congrats,” a fourth admirer commented.

Kelis was married to rap icon Nas for five years. The pair tied the knot in 2005 and filed for divorce the year after they had their first child together. In July 2009, the “Good Stuff” songstress gave birth to their son, Knight, per MTV. Kelis has since gotten remarried to real estate agent Mike Mora and gave birth to her second son, Shepherd, in November 2015.

Kelis hasn’t revealed what sex the baby is or when she is due. However, on Tuesday, she let her fans on Instagram know that she will be touring the U.K. next year in June, meaning Kelis plans on hitting the road next summer after giving birth. You can view that post here.