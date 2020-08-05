Kelis, 40, Pregnant With Third Child: ‘We’re Adding One More!’

Singer Kelis took to Instagram to announce the exciting news that she is pregnant once again.
The “Caught out There” hitmaker stunned in a low-cut blue garment for the upload. She accessorized herself with numerous necklaces, one which featured her name, and large jeweled hoop earrings. Kelis kept her nails short and didn’t apply any polish for the occasion. She styled her dark curly hair up and was snapped up-close.
The 40-year-old held up a white First Response pregnancy test in her left hand and showed the results to the camera. Two lines appeared on the test, which means Kelis is pregnant with her third child. The entertainer looked up at the camera lens with a smile and was clearly glowing.
For her caption, Kelis expressed that she was happy to announce that she had teamed up for First Response because “they are committed to supporting healthy, equitable pregnancy journeys, and understand the importance of a nurturing environment for black women and mothers.” She also stated that she will be giving a charitable donation to the Black Mama’s Matter foundation, which is an organization that helps black mothers to have the rights, respect, resources to thrive before, during, and after pregnancy.
Chef Kelis – table for 5 please. We're adding one more! ???????????? Happy to announce that I'm expecting and I'm partnering with @firstresponsepregnancy, as they are committed to supporting healthy, equitable pregnancy journeys and understand the importance of a nurturing environment for black women and mothers. #Ad #BlackMamasMatter #Motherhood As a Black mother, there are so many things to consider during this time in your life, especially during the crazy times that we live in — from what we eat, to how we live and love. This is the time we must take for ourselves without apologies, especially when we still live in a country where Black women historically have had the highest maternal mortality rates. So for me, self-care has become paramount, particularly in the beginning stages. Knowing your body and what it needs, being able to be still and quiet enough to hear what it tells you. That's why I used a First Response Early Result test as it can tell you if you're pregnant 6 days sooner than your missed period. Don't be afraid to look for a team that looks like you and can relate with a level of care that will make you feel your most comfortable. It's your right. It's our right. And we must demand not only what's best for us, but for our community. So, I'm so grateful to be able to work with First Response and to announce that a charitable donation to @blackmamasmatter will be made on my behalf. @blackmamasmatter is an organization that's working to ensure Black mamas have the rights, respect, resources to thrive before, during, and after pregnancy. Together we can change these statistics, one woman at a time.
In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 38,000 likes and over 2,700 comments, proving to be very popular with her over half a million followers.
Kelis was married to rap icon Nas for five years. The pair tied the knot in 2005 and filed for divorce the year after they had their first child together. In July 2009, the “Good Stuff” songstress gave birth to their son, Knight, per MTV. Kelis has since gotten remarried to real estate agent Mike Mora and gave birth to her second son, Shepherd, in November 2015.
Kelis hasn’t revealed what sex the baby is or when she is due. However, on Tuesday, she let her fans on Instagram know that she will be touring the U.K. next year in June, meaning Kelis plans on hitting the road next summer after giving birth. You can view that post here.