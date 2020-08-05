‘RHOC’ Star Shannon Beador Confirms She And Daughters Have Tested Negative For COVID-19, Plans To ‘Lay Low’

Shannon Beador and her twins have tested negative for COVID-19 just once.

Shannon Beador and her daughters, including Sophie, Stella, and Adeline, have officially gotten through their battles with COVID-19.

In an Instagram Stories video shared on Tuesday, August 4, and captured by a Real Housewives of Orange County fanpage on Instagram on August 5, the Bravo reality star confirmed that she and all three of her kids have tested negative for the coronavirus amid filming on the series’ upcoming 15th season.

“I have good news. Sophie tested negative twice last week so she’s good but the twins and I just tested negative for the first time,” Shannon revealed to her fans and followers.

As followers of the series well know, the cast, including Kelly Dodd, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson, and Braunwyn Windham-Burke, resumed production on the new episodes earlier this summer after previously being shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, because of Shannon’s recent diagnosis, she likely missed out on at least a few filming sessions with her co-stars.

While Shannon and her children are now coronavirus-free, she told her online audience in a second video that she has no plans to jump right back into her normal routine.

“In all seriousness though, we are not racing back out. I don’t know, it’s like we’ve been cooped up in here for so long.. I just want to be safe. So we’re just going to lay low until we get that second test,” she explained.

Before getting back her first test, Shannon and her children, who she shares with ex-husband David Beador, were quarantining at her Newport Beach rental home, where they’ve been living for the past several months, and doing so in separate rooms. Shannon also revealed during her COVID-19 battle that she and her kids were doing their best to spend alone time outside for the sake of soaking in some sun amid their treatment.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Shannon first revealed that she and her daughters had come up positive for COVID-19 in an Instagram post on July 24. At the time, the reality star posted a throwback photo of herself and her children.

“This photo was taken pre-pandemic. Today, we are Covid positive times 4,” she wrote in the caption. “The girls and I are blessed to be quarantining in the same home (but isolating in separate rooms). A huge thank you to all of the medical personnel that have been patiently guiding us through this illness. Sending prayers to all of those affected.”