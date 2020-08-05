Saffron Barker Rocks Snakeskin-Print Bikini From Her Own Collection By The Pool

YouTube star Saffron Barker took to Instagram to share a new photo of herself. The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant recently announced a new collection fashion brand In The Style and has been modeling items from the range.

The 20-year-old stunned in a pink snakeskin-print bikini top that was tied-up at the front in a tight knot. The garment featured thick straps and was relatively low-cut. Barker displayed her decolletage and her toned stomach. She paired the ensemble with matching high-waisted bottoms and didn’t show off any footwear. Barker accessorized with a necklace featuring a heart pendant and a bracelet. She showcased the small tattoo inked on her left arm and styled her long curly hair in a messy high bun. Barker kept her nails short with a coat of polish and showcased her tan.

The YouTuber, who has more than 2.4 million subscribers, posed outdoors in front of a large empty pool. She was surrounded by beautiful architecture and a dreamy clear blue sky in the background. Barker raised both her arms and tilted her face to the right. She showed off her side profile, which highlighted her striking facial features, and closed her eyes. Barker appeared to be in the shade as there was a hint of the sun shining on her hair and forehead.

For her caption, she expressed how exciting it was to be shooting for her In The Style swim collection in Greece. Barker thanked Trending Travel for helping her find the “perfect location” to model the garments.

She geotagged her upload with Daios Cove Luxury Resort & Villas, informing fans where the photoshoot took place.

In the span of five hours, her post racked up more than 123,000 likes and over 760 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.7 million followers.

“I think you are so gorgeous xx,” one user wrote.

“How can someone be this gorgeous,” another person shared, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“Can’t wait to see the collection!!” remarked a third fan.

“You look pretty and beautiful,” a fourth admirer commented.

Impressing her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for Barker. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a blue crop top from Boux Avenue with short sleeves. The blond beauty paired the outfit with matching high-waisted leggings of the same color and white-and-blue lace-up Nike sneakers. Barker sported her long blond curly hair in a high ponytail and accessorized with small earrings. She was photographed crouching on the floor, embracing the sunny weather.