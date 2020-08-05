‘RHOBH’ Star Brandi Glanville Issues Crude Warning To Denise Richards After Alleged Affair, Twitter Reacts

Brandi Glanville is speaking out against Denise Richards, again.

Brandi Glanville cannot be silenced when it comes to her claims of an affair with her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star, Denise Richards.

After Brandi went public with allegations of having hooked up with Denise during a trip to Northern California in April of 2019 on an episode of the show last month, the podcast host and mother of two took to her Twitter account, where she issued a crude warning to Denise about their rumored romance.

In her tweet, Brandi suggested that if Denise was truly worried about what her children, including her teenage daughters, Sam and Lola, would think about the rumors, she shouldn’t be sleeping with her co-stars and acting irresponsibly.

“Maybe if you’re so worried about hurting your children then as a married woman you should not f*ck your cast mates and expect it not to get out,” Brandi tweeted on August 4, according to a report from Us Weekly. “Take responsibility for your part DR.”

After Brandi’s controversial tweet was shared, a number of her fans and followers weighed into the post with different thoughts on her message.

“First, girl you aren’t part of the cast. You were fired years ago. Second, you were probably drunk and high and imagined the whole thing. You need to take responsibility for your drinking problem,” one woman wrote.

Meanwhile, a second Twitter user said that while they love Brandi, it is never okay to “out” someone.

A third person tweeted to Brandi, telling her that she believes her fully about what she says happened between her and Denise. As the person explained, Brandi has no reason to fabricate such a story while Denise has plenty of reasons why she would want to keep the supposed romance under wraps.

In the message sent by the third fan, it was noted that Denise had gotten “all weird” when the topic of her supposed encounter with Brandi was brought up during a cast trip by Teddi Mellencamp.

Brandi Glanville attends the Babes for Boobs live auction. Tibrina Hobson / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Denise will be seen denying her supposed affair with Brandi during tonight’s new episode of RHOBH. As a sneak peek shows, Denise sits down for a chat with Lisa Rinna in Rome and during their conversation, she claims Brandi made up their alleged hookups for “shock value.”

“I’ve seen her a couple times in my life,” Denise insisted to Lisa, via a report from Us Weekly.

Then, when Lisa questions Denise about potentially confronting Brandi about what she had claimed, Denise seemingly giving a nod to the letter of cease-and-desist she sent to Brandi last year by suggesting she was planning to handle things “another way.”