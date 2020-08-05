Joe Biden Tweets Video Knocking Donald Trump For Squandering A Growing Economy

The former vice president and presumptive democratic nominee took to social media to call out Trump's economic policies.

Joe Biden took to his Twitter page Wednesday morning to attack president Donald Trump for what he considers mismanagement of the U.S. economy. The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee shared a video with his followers and claimed Trump inherited a growing economy from the Obama administration but that the incumbent president “squandered it.” As The Inquisitr previously reported, the president has been active himself on Twitter this week, sharing an altered Time cover to his page on Tuesday evening.

The video is made up of several other clips spliced together showing Trump boasting about his economic achievements. He called Obama’s economy “lousy,” and in another clip claimed that he built the greatest economy in world history.

“It is incredible when you see, the economy would have been so bad had I not gotten elected,” he said.

As Trump made these statements, a graph showing the country’s GDP per capita was added to the screen on top of him. The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis was cited as the data source.

The graph began at the year 2009 and showed the GDP numbers steadily rising throughout the Obama years and into 2017 when Trump took office. But just before 2020, the line takes a drastic plunge downward. The screen then read “Donald Trump inherited a strong economy. His incompetent COVID-19 response destroyed it.”

In the tweet’s text, Biden took a shot at his rival by not only saying that he squandered the financial health of the nation, but that the commander in chief has wasted away “everything else he inherited in his life” as well.

The truth of the matter is, Donald Trump inherited a growing economy from President Obama and me. And just like everything else he inherited in his life, he squandered it. pic.twitter.com/EPxDx4ecoU — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 5, 2020

Biden, who boasts 7.7 million followers on Twitter, saw varied replies to his post. Some pointed to the strong economic numbers prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, while others threw their support behind the former VP.

“You’ll get us back to normal. I’m with Joe!” one supporter responded.

“Trump’s Bankrupting our country, but worse than money, Trump’s bankrupting the soul of our nation,” said another.

Another follower replied with a “Texas For Joe 2020” GIF and simply said, “Vote Joe.”

Biden’s tweet created a platform for political debate, with over 17,000 replies as of press time. The post also racked up over 52,000 “likes” as well.

Trump has taken criticism for his handling of COVID-19, with critics saying his administration was woefully unprepared and that his push to reopen states when they were still seeing widespread virus numbers was irresponsible. Earlier this week, The Guardian published an article arguing that the president was to blame for the pandemic being able to wreak such havoc on the nation’s economic wellbeing.

“Having lied for five months about the coronavirus, he’s now filling social media and the airwaves with untruths about the economy so he can dupe his way to election day,” the report said.

While Biden and Trump are no strangers to online debates and attacks, the two will have to wait a bit longer to hash it out in person. The first presidential debate is scheduled for September 29 at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland.