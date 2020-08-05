‘The Bachelorette’ Rumors Escalate After Hannah Ann Sluss Spotted At La Quinta Resort With Show Producer

The Bachelorette spoilers have already hinted that this upcoming fall season could be the craziest one ever. Now, there’s fuel being added to the fire. It seems that one, if not two, additional ladies have been added to the mix of things at the La Quinta Resort in California where filming is taking place.

Over the past few days, crazy developments seemed to play out in California. Clare Crawley, the official lead for The Bachelorette, seemingly fell head-over-heels with one of her guys, got engaged, and refused to continue filming. Production is said to have brought Tayshia Adams in to take over.

Now, however, some additional intriguing tidbits are emerging. As Us Weekly detailed, former The Bachelor contestant Hannah Ann Sluss was spotted arriving at the exclusive resort on Tuesday. Not only was she spotted there, but she had a large suitcase with her and she was seen with producer Julie LaPlaca.

It is not uncommon for former contestants to be filmed for quick visits or guest spots. However, given the coronavirus restrictions and quarantine needs, that’s not very practical to do this time around. In addition, the fact that she had a large suitcase with her seemed to contradict the idea she was stopping by for just a brief update or something of that nature.

A few months ago, Hannah Ann had started dating football player Mason Rudolph. This came a few months after her messy split with The Bachelor Peter Weber. However, it doesn’t appear that much more about that relationship has hit the headlines lately.

Even The Bachelorette spoiler king Reality Steve seemed intrigued but a bit confused by this spotting.

“The situation is getting weirder by the day. Now Hannah Ann is there with a giant suitcase in tow? Oh boy,” he said via Twitter.

Some might say it’s quite possible that production brought her in knowing that she’d be spotted and that they’re just toying with spoiler fans. It doesn’t seem feasible that she’d somehow become a lead for The Bachelorette as well at this point, since she would need to quarantine for a while first.

Matt Petit / ABC

Adding even more to the rumor mill is the fact that former The Bachelorette Becca Kufrin may be at the same resort right now. There have been rumors swirling that she and fiance Garrett Yrigoyen may have split, but they have not made any official announcements yet.

Becca had been in Minnesota with her mom for the past couple of months. However, as Us Weekly noted, recent Instagram updates have suggested that the former Bachelorette star was somewhere more tropical at the moment and spoiler sleuths think they’ve pinned down that she’s at La Quinta as well.

What do these recent additions to the isolated production process mean? The Bachelorette fans don’t know the answers yet, but it does seem as if some wild developments are on the way and spoilers about what’s actually going on should emerge soon.