Voting By Mail For Presidential Election Supported By Most Americans, According To New Poll

A majority of Americans support allowing voting by mail, according to a new Politico/Morning Consult poll, bucking President Donald Trump’s insistence that the process opens up the election to fraud. Similarly, an overwhelming majority believe there’s no reason to delay the November 3 election, an idea the POTUS had floated.

The topic of voting by mail has become a hot-button issue in this election. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, while some states have allowed voters to cast their ballots via the postal service for years, other states have taken steps to expand the process. The motivating factor is the coronavirus pandemic: officials are concerned about crowding people into tight spaces in order to cast their votes.

Trump, however, has steadfastly opposed it, saying that doing so would open up the election to fraud. Indeed, he even obliquely threatened to sue Nevada when the state passed a law that would send a mail-in ballot to every voter.

Despite Trump’s opposition, it seems that a majority of Americans support the process. Specifically, 58 percent of respondents saying the U.S. “should allow all voters to vote by mail in elections this year.”

George Frey / Getty Images

Broken down along party lines, however, and a glaring partisan rift is evident: among poll respondents who identified as Democrats, 81 percent favored universal mail-in voting, as did 57 percent of Independents. However, only 33 percent of Republicans supported it.

Similarly, when asked if allowing expanded voting by mail jeopardizes the integrity of the election, ten percent of Democrats said it does not, as did 17 percent of Independents. By comparison, 57 percent sided with Trump in saying that it does.

Poll respondents were also asked to consider another matter related to the election, and upon which Trump has expressed his thoughts: that of delaying the election. However, only seven percent of poll respondents were on board with delaying the election, while 86 percent said that it should be held, as-scheduled, on November 3, whether or not the coronavirus pandemic is still raging at that time.

As for personal preference, it appears that voters are pretty evenly split, with 48 percent saying they would prefer to vote by mail if given the option, while 46 percent said they would prefer to vote in-person at a physical location, assuming social distancing is being practiced by the election judges and the other voters. And again, there’s a partisan divide: two thirds of Republicans said they’d prefer to vote in-person, while just under two thirds of Democrats said they’d prefer to cast their votes in the mail.