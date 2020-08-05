Megan Fox Rocks Bikini Top & Towel While Posing Next To A Shirtless Machine Gun Kelly: ‘My Heart Is Yours’

Megan Fox has not been shy when it comes to expressing her feelings for her new beau, Machine Gun Kelly. The model took to her Instagram page on Wednesday morning to share a sexy shot of the couple in minimal clothing. This marked the second post that featured the singer as she shared a clip in May from his “Bloody Valentine” video.

The photo had a black-and-white filter and captured the pair in the reflection of a mirror. Kelly was the mastermind behind the shot and held his cellphone in his hand as he gazed into the screen to ensure he got a proper angle. The mirror was surrounded by metal panels, and the background revealed a light-colored sofa with a pillow on top and a painting on the wall.

Fox opted for a sexy bikini top that showed off her incredible body. The actress sported a top that had small triangular cups, which allowed her to show off her cleavage and slender arms, one of which was wrapped around Kelly’s waist. She left her collar bare and showed off her trim abs for her adoring fans. On her lower half, Fox sported a white towel that was wrapped around her waist. She wore the piece over her navel, and the look helped accentuate her tiny frame.

Fox styled her long, dark locks with a middle part, and her hair spilled over her shoulder and back. She rested her chin on Kelly’s shoulder and looked at his phone. Kelly rocked a dark towel around his waist and showed off her sculpted upper half, which was entirely covered in tattoos. He pulled the side of the towel down on his hip without revealing too much.

The singer slicked back his blond tresses, and a few loose pieces fell over his forehead. The rocker wore a serious look on his face and pursed his lips slightly for the camera. In the caption of the post, Fox expressed her love for Kelly and revealed that her heart belongs to him while referring to him as an “achingly beautiful boy.” It appears as though Fox disabled the comments from the post, but over 500,000 fans have already double-tapped the “like” button.

Like his girlfriend, Kelly has not been shy about expressing his love for Kelly on Instagram. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the singer took to his page to share a silly shot of the pair sticking out their tongues. Like Fox, he came up with a heartfelt caption to express his love.

“Waited for eternity to find you again…” he wrote.