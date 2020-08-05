Kanye West May Be Running A ‘Spoiler Campaign’ That Could Help Reelect Donald Trump, ‘NYT’ Reports

Kanye West may possibly be running a “spoiler campaign” with the goal of helping President Donald Trump get re-elected. According to a report from The New York Times, four individuals — and possibly more — who have been active in conservative politics in the past, have been attempting to help get West on the ballot for the White House in 2020.

“The connection raises questions about the aims of the entertainer’s run and whether it is regarded within the G.O.P. as a spoiler campaign that could aid President Trump, even as those close to Mr. West have expressed concerns about his mental health as he enters the political arena,” The Times wrote.

While West recently distanced himself from Trump, he has been an ardent supporter of Trump in the past. He visited the White House and praised Trump for his masculinity and energy. He has also reportedly become friends with Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law.

However, on July 4, West announced that he was making a bid for the oval office in 2020 under the Birthday Party and held his first event in South Carolina. Since then, four individuals have been identified to be working on West’s White House bid that also worked for Republican election efforts, prompting some to question if the bid is an attempt to siphon voters, particularly black ones, from Joe Biden.

Alex Wong / Getty Images

Gregg Keller, who used to direct the Republican American Conservative Union, is working for the West effort in Arkansas. Chuck Wilton is an elector in West’s attempt to win the oval office. Wilton is a convention delegate, which means he could be called upon to cast an Electoral College vote for West in November.

Wilton was appointed by Trump to work at the United States Department of Agriculture, raising questions about his tie to the current president.

Mark Jacoby leads Let the Voters Decide, which has spearheaded efforts to get the Yeezy mogul onto the ballot in three different states. Jacoby has worked for the GOP party in the past and was arrested over voter fraud allegations in 2008, to which he pled guilty.

“We do not comment on any current clients, but like all Americans, anyone who is qualified to stand for election has the right to run,” Jacoby said.

The fourth individual, Lane Ruhland, both worked for the Republican National Committee in 2016 and is a GOP elections lawyer.

However, the Times says that if the strategy is to pull votes from Joe Biden, there are some unusual moves that his team is making. This includes running in Arkansas, which is highly likely to go for Trump already.

On the other hand, Wisconsin, however, is a key battleground state and one that West’s team is active in. Additionally, West is considered unlikely to win, which raises questions as to why he persists in running.