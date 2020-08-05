‘Playboy’ Smokeshow Kindly Myers Smolders In Impossibly Small Bikini In Phoenix

Kindly Myers brought even more heat to the blistering Arizona desert by posing in an impossibly small bikini on Instagram. The smoldering new post featured two images that showed her in the same smoking-hot swimsuit.

The first photo in the deck captured Kindly posed on a set of white pavers. The area at her back was blurred, but a few trees and a pool could be seen in the background. A geotag in the update indicated that she was in Phoenix, Arizona, where temperatures have been consistently in the 100s. The model rested most of her weight on her hand and kicked her derriere out to the side. She placed one hand on the ground and the opposite on her knee as she looked over her shoulder with an alluring stare.

Kindly rocked a skimpy swimsuit that showed off her incredible curves in all the right ways. She opted for a floral-print bikini that boasted different hues of green and yellow. The top had thin straps that were worn over her fit shoulders and a set of impossibly small cups that could hardly contain her voluptuous assets. Her right leg obscured a little bit of her midsection, but fans were still treated to a great view of her toned abs. Kindly spread her legs for the camera and showed off her strong quads in the racy look.

The second image in the set captured Kindly in a similar pose. That time, she ran her fingers through her long, blond curls and opened her mouth as she shot a look into the camera. The angle of the image offered a better view of her ample cleavage and shapely thighs. She completed her poolside look by going barefoot and wore her hair loose while her long locks tumbled over her shoulders and chest.

In the caption of the post, Kindly made sure to tag her photographer and makeup artist. She also asked her audience if they liked the first or second photo better. The update has proven to be popular with the Playboy model’s huge fan base and has accrued over 3,000 likes and well over 100 comments. Many Instagrammers let the model know which image they preferred while a few more commented with emoji instead of words.

“Number 2 very stunning. But I really like both,” one follower commented with the addition of a few flames.

“Prettiest lady with sexxiest abs legs feet toes n beautiful pairs of huge…..eyes. Wow,” another user added.

“Yet another photo, that I wanna draw you from,” one more fan chimed in.