Donald Trump Contradicts CDC, Claims Children Are ‘Virtually Immune’ From Coronavirus

President Donald Trump appeared on Fox News’ Fox & Friends on Wednesday morning where he claimed that children should return to school because they are “virtually immune” from the virus.

“It doesn’t have an impact on them,” he said. “And I’ve watched some doctors say they’re ‘totally immune,’ I don’t know I hate to use the word ‘totally,’ the news will say, ‘Oh, he made the word totally and he shouldn’t have used that word.’ But the fact is they are virtually immune from this problem, and we have to open our schools.”

As a result, he said he believes that institutes of learning should return to business as usual in the fall.

“The schools should open. This thing’s going way, it will go away like things go away, and my view is schools should reopen.”

His message was met with criticism on social media. New York Times best-selling author tweeted that the president was willing to let youngsters die to help him. Multiple others pointed out that Trump’s own son Barron Trump won’t be returning to in-person learning.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

The show’s hosts asserted that teacher’s unions were making unreasonable demands, to which Trump replied that the virus was certainly going away. He added that of the thousands of deaths in New Jersey, only one individual, who he believed had diabetes, was under the age of 18.

He also added that it was more of a mental risk for people to stay at home, with increasing instances of drug abuse and depression.

It’s unclear where Trump obtained the data for his claim, but a recent report from The Washington Post disputes his statement.

The report, based on an analysis from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, indicates that children of all ages can contract and spread COVID-19. One example included in the study shows that 260 children and staffers at a camp in Georgia contracted the disease. That number constituted three-quarters of those who attended.

The median age of the person who tested positive was 12, and all people who came to the week-long sleep-away camp tested negative for the virus before arriving.

Trump has repeatedly said that he believes educational institutions should be re-opened soon and has gone so far as to threaten funding for any school that refuses to do so.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Trump posted multiple messages on social media on Monday repeating the demand.

He has previously made the claim that because youngsters appear to have more immunity and they are less impacted by the novel coronavirus.

“I do say again, young people are almost [impervious] to this disease. The younger the better,” he said. “They’re stronger. They have a stronger… system.”