‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Ridge Flashes Back To Vegas Wedding Night

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, August 6 reveals that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will start remembering his final evening in Las Vegas. He knows that something significant happened on the night that Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) brought him home to L.A. and he starts to feel uneasy as memories come flooding back.

A Black-Out Night

Ridge cannot remember what happened on his last evening with Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) because he blacked out before Brooke whisked him out of Vegas. She brought him home after finding out that he had left L.A. with Shauna. The dressmaker had ended his relationship with Brooke after finding out that she had betrayed him with Bill Spencer (Don Diamont).

Shauna and Ridge had been partying up a storm and were already tipsy before even leaving her house. The two had decided to paint the town red and let down their hair as they enjoyed the nightlife the city had to offer.

Looks like Ridge isn’t looking for Brooke! #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/IOT5IxL7tR — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) April 14, 2020

A Chapel Visit

However, the two also made a stop to a wedding chapel, as shown in the picture above. Ridge could barely stand as he kissed Shauna in front of the cheesy wedding venue. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Ridge starts flashing back to his wedding with Shauna. He remembers the chapel and how happy they were but he cannot quite put the pieces of the evening together.

Brooke desperately wants to get back together with Ridge and The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that they will. He cannot imagine his life without her and they recommit to their relationship. However, when he starts recalling the events of that fateful night, he starts to worry about what he did.

The dressmaker doesn’t tell Brooke his fears and tries to figure out things on his own. He has a feeling that he may have done something rash while in a drunken stupor.

Sean Smith/Cliff Lipson / CBS

Shauna & Ridge Married

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers dish that Shauna will arrive and give Ridge the news herself. She will excitedly tell him that they tied the knot in a wedding chapel.

The dressmaker will be flabbergasted at her announcement. Although Shauna certainly piqued his interest, he may not understand why he leaped into a marriage with her. He will also have a lot of explaining to do to Brooke who will be devastated by the news.

As for Shauna, it has been her dream to marry Ridge. Now that she’s officially Mrs. Ridge Forrester, she won’t give up her status that easily. And with Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) backing her, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Shauna is here to stay.