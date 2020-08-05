‘RHOBH’ Star Erika Jayne Says Husband Thomas Girardi Is The Real ‘Diva’ At Home

Erika Jayne may be a pop star but at home, it's Thomas who is the diva.

Erika Jayne may be known for her over-the-top and attention-demanding on-stage persona but when it comes to her private life at home with her attorney husband, Thomas Girardi, the pop star claims it is Thomas who is the real diva.

In a sneak peek at the August 5 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Erika is seen spending time with her cast mates, Garcelle Beaauvais and Denise Richards, in Rome, Italy when Denise mentions that she suffers from a garlic allergy.

“My husband does the same thing: swells and vomits,” Erika admitted, according to a report shared by Bravo’s The Daily Dish on August 4. “I used to have to douse myself in Listerine. I’d get in the bed and he’d be like, ‘You ate garlic today.’ And I go, ‘But I brushed my teeth.’ He goes, ‘It’s coming out of pores.'”

According to Erika, her husband is known to exhibit very dramatic reactions to her anytime she consumes even a small amount of garlic. In fact, she told her co-stars that the attorney is a “drama queen” and a “pouter” before continuing on in a cast confessional and revealing that while most people assume she is the diva in their relationship, that is absolutely not the case at all.

“Thomas Vincent Girardi is the biggest diva known to man. Ask around,” Erika added.

During a phone interview with The Daily Dish earlier this year, Erika made similar statements when asked about her life at home with Thomas, revealing that he is actually in her phone under the name “The Boss.” As she explained, Thomas has always been the boss in their relationship and likely doesn’t even have her name attached to her phone number in his cell.

Erika Jayne attends the opening night of BravoCon. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Erika made an appearance on Us Weekly magazine’s Getting Real With the Housewives podcast a couple of months ago and during her chat with the host, she revealed that Thomas doesn’t actually tune into RHOBH, nor does he concern himself with the drama between the women.

“Tom doesn’t watch this show, honey. He doesn’t care. In the true sense of Tom, he will watch when he’s on,” she explained, according to a report shared by All About the Real Housewives on June 8.

“When is our episode on, hun? When do they show the one where everybody comes to our house?” he allegedly asks his wife