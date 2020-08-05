Tammy Hembrow Flaunts Stunning Curves In Tiny Blue Bikini On Instagram

Tammy Hembrow celebrated the fifth birthday of fitness brand Women’s Best with a sultry Instagram post on Tuesday evening. The Australian model shared a series of images in which she sported a bright blue bikini that showcased her best assets and left little to the imagination.

The photos showed Tammy standing in front of a white concrete wall with a pink and gold shaker from the brand in one hand. The setting appeared to be slightly dark, but Tammy still stood out against her surroundings in her bright swimwear and killer tan.

Tammy’s look included a tie-front top with thin straps on her shoulders and ruffles lining the demi-cut cups. The low neckline did little to contain the babe’s ample cleavage, which spilled out at the center. The fabric clung to her bust and exposed a bit of sideboob, as well.

Strings in the front were tied in a loose bow that dangled above Tammy’s flat, toned tummy. She paired the top with a matching V-shaped thong. The front of the skimpy bikini remained low on her waist to show off her abs, while the sides tied up high above her hips and accentuated her hourglass figure. The high cuts fully exposed the model’s shapely thighs and pert derriere.

Tammy’s accessories came in the form of a silver necklace and a pair of small hoop earrings. She wore her blond locks down in messy waves.

In the first image, Tammy turned to an angle and stuck her round booty out. She arched her back to further emphasize her shape. The babe stared at the camera with parted lips. The second image showed Tammy popping her chest out and playing with the tie of her bikini top as she looked off into the distance.

The post received more than 143,000 likes and just over 700 comments in under a day, proving to be a huge success with Tammy’s fans. Many of the model’s followers expressed admiration for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“Wow you can do no wrong,” one fan said with a heart-eye emoji.

“Keep killin em sis,” another user wrote, adding a blue heart.

“You’re such an inspiration!” a third follower said.

“This is unreal you look AMAZING,” a fourth person wrote.

Tammy always knows how to leave her fanbase impressed. She stripped down to a barely-there pink lingerie set in a video last week that perfectly showcased her famous backside.