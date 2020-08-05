Jennifer Lopez Stuns In Sparkly Face Mask And Purple Outfit During NYC Outing With Alex Rodriguez & Her Twins

Jennifer Lopez shared a message about wearing masks.

Jennifer Lopez played it safe by rocking a lot of sparkle on her face during a recent outing in Central Park. On Tuesday, the 51-year-old “On The Floor” hitmaker took to Instagram to share a few photos of herself getting some fresh air with her family. She also had a message for her followers about the importance of wearing masks.

Jennifer’s first snapshot was a solo selfie. The Hustlers star had on a rose-petal pink face mask covered with tiny glittering sequins. The thick cloth covering elegantly curved up over her nose, and it fit snugly around her chin. The sides of the protective accessory extended all the way to her ears. Two thin elastic straps stretched around the back of her head to hold the front piece in place. According to Entertainment Tonight, the reusable covering is from the brand Katie May. It’s called the Disco Ball Face Mask, and it can be purchased on the Revolve website.

As for the rest of Jennifer’s ensemble, she was dressed casually in a pastel purple Alexander Wang logo T-shirt, matching sweatpants, and a pair of white sneakers with pink, blue, and neon yellow accents. She completed her look with a pair of large gold hoop earrings. Her brunette hair was pulled up in a sleek top knot.

Jennifer was pictured sitting astride a yellow bike in her first photo. In the next shot, she and her 12-year-old twins, Emme and Max, were sitting on the edge of a fountain. JLo shares custody of the kids with her ex-husband, musician Marc Anthony.

The two tweens wore solid black masks that matched the one worn by their mother’s fiance. In the third image, Alex Rodriguez, 45, was pictured rocking his protective facial accessory with a black T-shirt, matching sweatpants, and a pair of Travis Scott x Nike Air Max 270 React “Cactus Trails” shoes. The former Major League Baseball star and his future bride were pictured sitting on a large craggy rock. They were in an area surrounded by grass, trees, and other greenery.

In the final three photos, a glimpse of Alex’s 15-year-old daughter Natasha could be seen. The teen’s mother is A-Rod’s ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis.

In the caption of her post, Jennifer reminded her fans to keep their own faces covered up to protect themselves and others from the coronavirus. She also wrote that “Wearing is caring.”

“Can’t go wrong with that sparkly mask!!! Love!! And those eyes still show that you’re smiling!!” read one fan’s response to the singer’s sweet family photos.

“You’re so gorgeous,” gushed another admirer.

“This family is the cutest,” a third message read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jennifer and Alex were recently spotted riding bikes together in The Hamptons. For that outing, the couple added extra layers of safety to their athletic looks by rocking masks and bicycle helmets.