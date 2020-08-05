CupcakKe Looks Smoking Hot In Short Pink Dress & Multicolored Thigh-High Boots

The rapper CupcakKe took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new photos of herself in a colorful ensemble.

The “Lemon Pepper” songstress stunned in an off-the-shoulder pink dress. The garment featured short sleeves that still showed off the tattoos on her arms. CupcakKe displayed her decolletage and her legs as the attire fell way above her knees. She completed the outfit with multicolored reflective thigh-high boots, which gave her some extra height. CupcakKe rocked long pointy acrylic nails with a coat of pink polish and accessorized with dangling earrings. She is known for sporting different types of hairstyles and opted for long dark curly locks that were styled down.

The 23-year-old treated fans to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, CupcakKe was snapped inside a bathroom in front of a steamed-up wall. She sat on the edge of a white bath and rested one foot on a small stool. CupcakKe flashed a smile and looked down at her left.

In the next slide, she was photographed in a similar position but looked at the camera lens.

In the third and final frame, CupcakKe raised one hand to her hair and closed her eyes.

For her caption, she referenced Doja Cat’s album, Hot Pink.

CupcakKe didn’t inform her fans where she got her boots in the tags within this post. However, in a separate Instagram upload, which you can view here, she revealed in her caption that they were from Fashion Nova Curve.

In the span of 16 hours, CupcakKe’s most recent post racked up more than 17,500 likes and over 320 comments, proving to be very popular with her over half a million followers.

“OMG YOU’RE IMMENSELY BEAUTIFUL GOD BLESS YOU,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“Damn – you’re just a gorgeous goddess. Like woah, you’re stunning,” another person shared.

“The boots, the hair, the makeup,” remarked a third fan, adding numerous flame emoji.

“INVENTED PINK!! I’m so proud of you legend! You are so inspirational and successful!” a fourth admirer commented.

Impressing her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for CupcakKe. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a short Barbie pink dress that fell above her upper-thigh. Over the top, the entertainer wore a low-cut black garment with loose long sleeves. She accessorized with triangular-shaped hoop earrings, a black Louis Vuitton handbag that featured the designer’s iconic logo embroidered in gold, and a loose gold belt around her waist. CupcakKe sported her dark hair in braids that had hints of blond.