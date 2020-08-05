Georgia Elementary School Student Tests Positive For Coronavirus On First Day Of School

A Georgia second-grader tested positive for the coronavirus on the first day of school, WXIA-TV reported.

Sixes Elementary School in Canton opened for business on Monday, welcoming kids back to class, in-person, after the summer break. In posts that have since been deleted, photos on the school’s Facebook page showed children crammed into classrooms, some wearing masks, many not. There was little to no social distancing.

Barbara P. Jacoby, chief communications officer for the Cherokee County School District, had previously told local media that the children would not be required to wear masks, though the face coverings were “encouraged.”

“Masks are not mandated for students – they are strongly encouraged and recommended. [This] has been repeatedly communicated to[parents] since the reopening plan was announced July 8.”

By Monday evening, according to WAGA-TV, one of the kids was experiencing symptoms, and was deemed to have contracted the virus. The child was not believed to have shown symptoms while in class.

On Tuesday, according to CNN, the classroom was closed for deep cleaning, and the 20 students who shared the classroom with the infected classmate will have to learn via online instruction. They, along with their teacher, will have two quarantine at home for the next two weeks.

Jacob said that the teacher is symptom-free.

In a letter sent home to caregivers, Principal Ashley Kennerly encouraged the parents of the quarantined kids to monitor their temperatures daily and watch for signs of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus.

“We continue to encourage all parents to temperature scan and monitor students closely for any sign of potential illness. Students should remain at home if they are exhibiting any symptoms of COVID-19 including fever, new or persistent cough, headache, loss of taste or smell, fatigue and/or stomach issues (diarrhea). We appreciate your continued support!,” the letter reads in part.

Elsewhere in Cherokee County, nine staff members at various other schools in the district have tested positive for the virus. Similarly, cases are popping up among adults at other Georgia schools as well, including five positives and one suspected positive in Marietta City schools, and as many as 260 in Gwinnett County.

As summer gives way to fall and the 2020-2021 school seasons looms, the matter of putting children back into the classroom during a pandemic has spurned intense debate. President Donald Trump, for his part, has strongly advocated for reopening schools for full-time, in-person instruction, and has even threatened to withhold federal funds from districts that don’t fully reopen.