Suzy Cortez Rocks Metallic Bodysuit & Matching Knee-High Boots In Scandalous New Photo

Suzy Cortez smoldered in silver in the latest update added to her racy Instagram feed. The sizzling new shot was added to her page on Wednesday morning and was the perfect hump day treat for her 2.3 million fans.

The photo captured Suzy posed in profile against a silver backdrop that looked similar to foil. She placed one foot on the ground and bent the opposite as she stared into the camera with her big, brown eyes. Suzy tucked one arm near her chest and ran the opposite hand through her long, brunette tresses. The Miss Bum Bum World 2019 winner matched the color of her outfit to the backdrop and showed plenty of skin for her audience.

The model rocked a cropped jacket on her upper half that featured long sleeves and a chic collar. Suzy slayed in a bodysuit to match, and its infamous design showed off a good portion of her bronzed side and tiny waist. The front of the suit covered what was necessary while the bottom left almost nothing to the imagination. The piece boasted floss-like sides that were worn high on her hips and accentuated her hourglass curves. The garment tucked into her backside, and its cheeky cut left her pert derriere well on display.

To go along with the silver theme, Suzy opted for a pair of over-the-knee boots that matched her bodysuit and jacket to perfection. The platform boots had a sizeable heel that was black and added some length to her muscular frame. The model included a little glimmer of gold to her look with a pair of dripping earrings that fell near her shoulders. Suzy styled her jet-black locks with a deep side part, and her silky mane tumbled down her back. She wore several loose curls in her hair, which gave the look a sexed-up vibe.

As of this writing, the update has only been live on Suzy’s page for a little under an hour, but her fans have been quick to flood it with the praise that it deserves. More than 11,000 have clicked the “like” button, and 100-plus flocked to the comments section to express their approval. About half of her fans commented in Portuguese and the other half in English.

“Very beautiful body,” one follower complimented with a few red hearts.

“U look Amazing, absolutely stunning,” a second Instagrammer complimented.

Another social media user told Suzy that she had “hypnotizing curves” while including a single flame emoji at the end of their comment.