Devin Brugman Strikes Sexy Pose Poolside While Sporting A White Bikini

Devin Brugman has been enjoying the hot summer days and she shared a snippet of the fun she has been having with her 1.3 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, August 4. The American model and designer took to the photo-sharing app to post a sexy snapshot of herself hanging out poolside in a bikini that put her killer curves front and center.

Brugman was sitting on a wooden structure in front of a swimming pool. She posed with her left side toward the camera as she leaned back, placing her hands behind her for support. She had one leg on the ground and the other up on the seat. Brugman turned her head to the left to glance at the camera with focused eyes and parted lips.

Brugman wore a white two-piece swimsuit that included a wide top. It featured a low-cut neckline that exposed her ample cleavage while the bottom elastic extended past her sternum, offering a good amount of coverage. Its thick straps went over the shoulders and another tied in the back, as a bit of the bow could be seen from this angle. Her matching bottoms had a U-shaped waistband that allowed Brugman to show off her tight stomach and toned hips.

A stylish straw bag with brown handles lay in front of her. A white sarong and straw hat could be seen peeking out from it. Next to it was a glass filled with what looked to be rosé wine.

Brugman noted in the caption that she was enjoying the sunshine and good wine, and also urged her followers to click on the link in her Instagram bio to shop Monday Swimwear’s website, a brand she co-founded with her friend, the Australian model Natasha Oakley.

In under a day, the photo has garnered more than 14,500 likes and upwards of 100 comments, proving to have been popular with her fans. They flocked to the comments section to shower Brugman in compliments, praising her figure, beauty and swimsuit.

“Love how simple, yet supportive that top is!” one of her fans wrote.

“And always beautiful pic and lady,” replied another user.

“I love this take it’s so gorgeous,” a third admirer chimed in.

“TIME TO GET MY DAILY WORKOUT IN,” added a fourth fan.

Brugman often shares bikini photos to her Instagram feed to promote her line. Earlier this week, she shared another image in which she rocked a powder blue two-piece bathing suit from Monday Swimwear, as The Inquisitr has previously written. It included an underwire top with demi cups that featured a small U-shaped detail in the middle. She tugged at the sides of the matching bottoms, pulling them up high.