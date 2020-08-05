Source Claims This Is Why Prince Harry Was ‘Overwhelmed With Anger And Resentment’ Towards Prince William

Prince Harry was reportedly resentful towards his brother Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton long before Meghan Markle came into the picture, a source told Us Weekly. The reason why is that the younger sibling felt as though he was just a “spare part” to the more important couple.

Purportedly, as the future of king and queen of England, William and Kate’s relationship reportedly took center stage in their world, which left Harry feeling like the “spare” heir in line for the throne.

“There were blatant jealousy issues and a huge power struggle from Harry’s side,” the source said.

Queen Elizabeth II and her aides reportedly were focused on preparing the elder Duke and Duchess for their roles, leaving the more sensitive Harry feeling less cared for, the insider added.

“All eyes were on the future king of England and his wife,” they said. “The queen and her aides put a huge amount of their time and energy into preparing Kate for her future role. Harry felt totally sidelined. With Kate becoming a prominent figure in the royal family and successfully working her way up the royal ladder, Harry was overwhelmed with anger and resentment, like it was two against one.”

Another source confirmed that there was tension between the two brothers and Kate well before Meghan entered their lives, but things apparently came to a head when William asked Harry to be careful with his new girlfriend. Harry started dating Meghan 5 years after Harry and Kate married.

Things went downhill from there, culminating in Meghan and Harry stepping away from their royal duties and moving from the U.K. to North America. Now, according to many accounts, the two brothers have a strained long-distance relationship.

Currently, with the release of the new book Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Family by Carolyn Durrand and Omid Scobie, the insider said things are not improving. The book makes several shocking claims about Britain’s leading family, including the suggestion that Meghan and Harry leaked information to a journalist in order to bolster their image, as The Inquistr previously reported.

It also asserted that Meghan was treated poorly by senior members of the crown and that she was referred to as “Harry’s showgirl” and Harry was warned that she came with a lot of “baggage.” One member of the clan is reported to have said that they didn’t trust her.