Bella Hadid Looks Flawless As She Poses In Nothing But A Bed Sheet In New Instagram Snaps

Bella Hadid has once again proved she can rock anything and still look flawless. The Victoria’s Secret model recently posted a series of snaps to her Instagram page on Wednesday, August 5, from her recent “quarantine” photoshoot. Her 32 million followers were treated to an eyeful as she posed in what appeared to be a well-placed bed sheet.

In the first snap, Bella seemed to be lounging on a bed while she gazed slightly downward and directly at the camera as she wore a seductive pout. The supermodel looked incredible as she wrapped her arms around her toned figure, which was mostly hidden behind a white sheet that featured green and yellow patterns at the top. The piece of fabric covered all the right spots, including her bust, although followers were treated to a peek of her famous cleavage. She accessorized the simple ensemble with a gold wristwatch. She wore her hair in a loose ponytail while stray tendrils framed her face.

In the second picture, Bella’s gorgeous makeup and features were on show with a shot taken at a closer angle. Her skin looked flawless as she sported a unique pattern on her eyes. The design featured hues of black and red and gave the effect of butterfly wings forming part of Bella’s vibrant blue eyes.

The additional pictures were similar to the first and featured the model in various poses. The tantalizing shots appeared to be taken in a bedroom. The background included a white headboard and numerous black-and-white pictures on the wall.

In the caption, Bella revealed the makeup she used for the creative look, which was from Dior, and the date she had taken the incredible pics.

Since going live, the snaps have garnered more than 1 million likes, and many of her followers have rushed to the comments section to share their thoughts on her quarantine style.

“Perfection, literal perfection,” one fan commented.

“OMG This is AMAZING,” another follower gushed.

“Bels I honestly can’t deal with so much beauty,” exclaimed a third social media user.

While the model is spending time taking snaps of her gorgeous face during quarantine, her sister, Gigi Hadid, is getting ready to welcome her first child with Zayn Malik. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the couple has been spending some quality time together on Yolanda Hadid’s Pennsylvania farm. While the couple have been tight-lipped about the details of the pregnancy, reports suggest that she could give birth in September.