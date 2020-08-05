Sofia Bevarly Flaunts Bombshell Curves In A Tiny Bikini For ‘Hot Girl Summer’

Sofia Bevarly tantalized her 1.4 million Instagram fans by sharing a photo that showed her in another skimpy bikini. The Tuesday update treated fans to a great glimpse of her hourglass curves and voluptuous assets.

The image captured the model posed outside in her swimsuit. She leaned against a sturdy metal structure that was painted white, and its top was lined with black cloth. She rested one arm on the structure behind her and placed the opposite hand on the top of her head. Not much else of the space could be seen, but it looked to be a gorgeous day with a bright blue sky overhead and a few small clouds scattered about.

Sofia gazed into the camera with her big, brown eyes while showing off her fit figure in a skimpy bikini. The garment boasted a tie-dye pattern, which has been incredibly popular this summer. Different splashes of pink and yellow could be seen on the body of the swimsuit, and its halter-neck style allowed Sofia to show off her tanned arms and shoulders. The swimwear boasted small cups that were spaced far apart and accentuated her cleavage. Meanwhile, the bottom of the suit was tight on her bust and treated fans to a view of underboob.

Sofia’s bottoms were just as hot and boasted the same tie-dye pattern, but a few streaks of purple could also be seen near her waistband. The suit was tight on her hips, and it helped draw the eye to her sculpted abs. The high-cut design also treated Sofia’s eager audience to a great view of her muscular thighs. Sofia wore her long, dark locks slicked back out of her face, and her hair spilled over her shoulders and back.

The Florida-born beauty kept her accessories simple and sported a single ring and a set of hair ties on her opposite hand. In the caption of the photo, Sofia reminded followers that this is the last month of bikini weather, and she used the hashtag “Hot Girl Summer Forever” with a single heart-eyed emoji at the end of the post.

Instagrammers have not been shy about showering the skin-baring snap with the praise that it deserves. More than 46,000 have double-tapped the post while 400-plus left comments.

“THOSE ABS SOFIA,” one follower gushed.

“HOT girl summer all year round. You’re glowing,” another social media user exclaimed with the addition of a flame and heart emoji.

“Your so beautiful like always,” a third Instagrammer chimed in.

“Looking gorgeous and beautiful,” one more wrote.