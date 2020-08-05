Alexa Collins Goes Full Bombshell In A Daringly Short Nude Dress That Fits Like A Glove

Alexa Collins brought some heat to her Instagram page on Wednesday with another tantalizing snap that is proving hard to ignore. The model traded in her typical bikini look for a gorgeous nude dress in the stunning share, a change that has quickly proved to be a hit with her thousands of fans.

Alexa appeared to be standing outside in the snap, posing up against the side of a building with a large, full-length window. She hung her toned arms down by her sides and rested one of her perfectly manicured hands on top of her toned thigh while popping her hips out to the side to emphasize her dangerous curves. Her gaze was averted to something off into the distance rather than the camera in front of her, though her audience was still treated to a full view of her face and striking features as she worked the lens.

As for her look in the photo, the 24-year-old went full bombshell in a semi-sheer nude dress from Revolve that fit her slender frame like a glove. The garment featured a bustier-style top-half that appeared to be strapless. It had a low sweetheart neckline and underwire-style cups that exposed her abundant cleavage and left her bronzed decolletage completely bare.

The piece proceeded to cinch in at Alexa’s midsection, highlighting her trim waist and flat stomach. Its lower half featured thick seams and a flattering ruched design, and clung tightly to her killer curves in all of the right ways.

Also of note was its daringly short length. The number just barely grazed to the middle of Alexa’s sculpted thighs, teasing her fans with a glimpse of her lean legs before the frame was cut off.

Alexa kept her accessories simple, adding only a dainty beaded bracelet so as not to take too much attention away from her phenomenal figure. She also appeared to have added extensions into her platinum blond hair that were styled in a sleek middle part and voluminous waves.

Fans wasted no time in showering the Florida hottie’s latest Instagram upload with love. Within just 40 minutes of going live, the post has already racked up over 3,000 likes, as well as dozens of compliments in the comments section.

“Drop dead gorgeous!!!” one person praised.

“Love this dress amiga,” said another fan.

“So truly amazing,” a third follower remarked.

“You’re ridiculously hot,” added a fourth admirer.

Alexa seems to impress her followers no matter what she is wearing. Another set of snaps yesterday saw her rocking a more casual ensemble that included a low-cut blue crop top and tight jeans. That look proved to be another major hit, earning over 19,000 likes and 336 comments to date.