Natasha Oakley Shows Off Toned Body In White Swimsuit: ‘Gone Swimming’

Natasha Oakley showed off her killer figure to her 2.2 million Instagram followers on Wednesday, August 5, with her most recent post. The Australian model and designer took to the popular social media platform to share a sweltering snapshot of herself in a stylish swimsuit that flattered her curves.

The two pictures showed Oakley posing in an open space decorated with white furniture while large trees filled the background. In both, she faced the camera while propping the right leg forward. In the first, Oakley had her head turned slightly to the left as she gazed down at a fixed spot near the floor. The second saw her with her head completely turned, blocking her face from view. According to the geotag, the photos were taken in Noosa, Queensland, Australia.

Oakley wore a white-one piece that contrasted with her tan complexion. It featured a cut-out on the upper stomach, teasing a bit of skin. The low-cut neckline exposed her ample cleavage and was held together via a series of strings that tied between her breasts, creating another, smaller cut-out. Its high-cut legs put her curvy hips on display.

She wore her blond tresses down in a natural, casual style. Oakley accessorized her ensemble with a large straw tote bag featuring short handles. In the second picture, instead of the bag, she held a matching straw wide-brimmed hat. She also wore a pair of black shades on her head and a gold-colored bracelet on either arm.

Oakley captioned the photos with a simple message that stated she had “gone swimming.” She also tagged the retailer Revolve, suggesting that’s where her outfit was from.

The slideshow has garnered more than 9,700 likes and over 55 comments within about four hours of being published. Her fans used the occasion to compliment Oakley on her body, beauty and style and to engage with her post in general.

“Love how stylishly fabulous your one-piece swimsuit looks!” one user raved.

“[H]ave fun in noooosaa, I’m here if you need recommendations hahah,” chimed in another one of her fans.

“Omg your body is goalssss [fire emoji] slaying my self esteem in one shot,” a third admirer replied.

“What a cool hat & monokini,” added a fourth fan.

Oakley’s choice of swimwear in today’s post was unusual, as she most often shares Instagram posts of herself clad in the items from the brand she runs with her friend Devin Brugman, Monday Swimwear. This was the case last week when she uploaded a three-picture slideshow in which she sported a red-hot two-piece from her label, as The Inquisitr has previously written. It included a bandeau top with a cut-out in the middle outlined by a wooden ring.