Megan Thee Stallion Models For Coach In Skimpy Crop Top & Hot Pants

Megan Thee Stallion took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new photos of herself modeling for fashion brand Coach.

The “Hot Girl Summer” hitmaker stunned in a skimpy crop top made out of denim. The garment went around her neck and displayed her decolletage and a lot of underboob. Megan paired the ensemble with matching high-waisted hot pants that showed off her legs and gold chain belt. The rapper rocked long pointy acrylic nails and accessorized herself with a number of gold necklaces, large hoop earrings, bracelets, and rings. She opted for a small Coach handbag that featured a gold chain strap and the designer’s signature logo all over. Megan styled her long dark hair in a high ponytail for the occasion.

The 25-year-old treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, Megan was snapped fairly close-up in front of a plain white backdrop. She appeared to be either crouched or sitting down. The chart-topping star placed the designer bag on her thighs and raised one hand to her hair. Megan tilted her head and looked directly at the camera lens with a mouth-open expression.

In the next slide, she was captured standing up from her upper thighs. Megan was photographed from the side and sported an over-the-shoulder pose. She arched her back and rested her left hand on the side of her leg.

In the span of 16 hours, her post racked up more than 1.5 million likes and over 13,800 comments, proving to be very popular with her 13.2 million followers.

“Meg wore a jean Coach bag… so I’m about to buy a jean Coach bag,” one user wrote.

“Baddest in the gameeee, period. Body, beauty, brains, killer raps, killer knees. Nobody touching you,” another person shared, adding the flame emoji.

“You’re so beautiful Megan,” remarked a third fan, adding the kissing face emoji.

“Everything on point, looking so good,” a fourth admirer commented.

Modeling for big brands is nothing new for Megan. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the “Big Ole Freak” songstress wore a low-cut white lingerie bodysuit from Savage X Fenty. The item of clothing had a floral pattern all over and hints of yellow. Megan accessorized with a chain featuring a large pendant, jeweled bracelets, a watch, and a ring. She opted for long blue acrylic nails and donned a blond wig for the shoot. For her makeup application, Megan applied a red lip. She was gifted flowers from Rihanna and the Savage X Fenty team after being shot in both her feet.