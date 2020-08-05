Allie Auton Flaunts Petite Figure In Semi-Sheer White Lingerie

Allie Auton is slaying Instagram yet again.

The Australian model followed up a smoking hot set of photos yesterday with another steamy duo that is driving her fans wild. The images were snapped in her bedroom, where the 23-year-old was seen sitting on the edge of her bed that was dressed in crisp white linens. She hung her lean legs over the side of the mattress, crossing one over the other to emphasize her curvy hips as she gazed at the camera with an alluring stare.

Allie flaunted her petite frame in nothing more than a set of skimpy lingerie in the sizzling double-pic update, which she indicated with a tag on the first slide of the post was from Lounge Underwear. In the caption of her post, the model informed her followers of the exciting news that the Australian-based company is currently running a 24-hour flash sale, and encouraged her them to check it out before the steep discounts are gone.

Sale or no sale, many fans seemed captivated by the blond beauty, who looked absolutely incredible in the barely there ensemble that left very little to the imagination.

Allie’s undergarments were made of a semi-sheer white material that perfectly complemented her deep, golden glow. She rocked a sexy bra in the mesh fabric that boasted thin shoulder straps and a deep scoop neckline, the latter leaving more than an eyeful of cleavage on display. Her voluptuous assets were further accentuated by the number’s underwire-style cups, while its band helped to highlight her slender frame.

On her lower half, the social media sensation sported a pair of matching panties that were arguably even skimpier than her top. Thanks to its daringly high-cut style, the minuscule number covered only what was necessary. This left her toned legs, hips, and thighs almost completely bare as she relaxed on her bed and worked the camera. The piece also featured a thin waistband that sat high up on her hips, accentuating her trim waist, flat midsection, and abs.

Unsurprisingly, the new addition to Allie’s feed was an instant hit with her adoring fans, many of whom flocked to the comments section to shower the jaw-dropping display with compliments.

“Such a babe,” one person wrote.

“Stunning,” praised another fan.

“Wow you look so incredible in these pictures Allie Auton! You are the best,” a third follower gushed.

“Perfect body,” added a fourth admirer.

The share has also amassed more than 5,000 likes within just two hours of going live.