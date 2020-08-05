Rosa Acosta Sizzles In Textured Bodysuit For New Instagram Snap

Rosa Acosta tantalized her 1.6 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, August 4, with a new update that saw her working out in a revealing ensemble that put her fit body front and center.

In the shot, the Dominican fitness trainer and dancer was seen on a gym machine — likely a step climber — while wearing a royal blue bodysuit that did her curves nothing but favors. It was made of an interesting textured fabric that gave the item a scaly effect. It had a U-shaped neckline that allowed Acosta to show off a bit of her cleavage.

The garment had a thick strap that connected the sides via her back, which was mainly bare. The shoulders straps were sturdy and appeared to give it a good amount of support. The shorts extended just below her booty, exposing her shapely quads and hugging her toned backside.

Acosta was photographed from the right as she looked straight ahead, at a point outside of the frame. The right foot was placed on a step high in front of her, causing her leg muscles to engage. She pulled her shoulders back, holding onto the side bars in a pose that highlighted her killer upper arms.

Acosta wore her jet black hair pulled up in a high ponytail. According to the geotag, the shot was taken in Los Angeles, California, more specifically Hollywood.

In the caption, Acosta revealed her suit was from Cossamia, a clothing brand she founded. She urged her fans to click on the link listed in her Instagram bio to shop the website and included a promotional code as well. She also listed all the colors the suit is available in.

Since going live, the photo has garnered more than 4,500 likes and upwards of 75 comments. Instagram users took to the comments section to point out how good she looks in the garment and to express their admiration for Acosta in general.

“Looking so good in that blue,” one of her fans wrote.

“You are built perfectly,” replied another user.

“Three words… ‘damn u fine,'” a third admirer raved.

“Looking Absolutely Amazing as Always Gorgeous Babe!!! Soooooo Beautiful!!!” chimed in a fourth fan.

Acosta often posts images in which she wears items from her athleticwear brand. Last week, she sported another bodysuit from Cossamia, but this time around it had long pants, as The Inquisitr has previously noted. The garment boasted a striking tie-dye print in highlighter colors, including yellow, pink and blue. The suit was backless and had straps that crossed on her upper back. She posed with her back turned toward the camera, putting her toned glutes on display.