Clare Crawley Reportedly DMed & Facetimed Her ‘Bachelorette’ Boyfriend Before Meeting Him On Camera

'The Bachelorette' star didn't let a temporary production shutdown get in her way off finding love on schedule.

Clare Crawley reportedly broke the rules by DMing and Facetiming one of her suitors before her season of The Bachelorette began.

Amid reports that Clare was already in love with one of her contestants before they met face-to-face on the ABC dating show, an insider said it was the guy who found a way to get hold of the 39-year-old Bachelorette star before filming started.

Fans know that production for Clare’s season of The Bachelorette was temporarily shut down in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. The list of her suitors was already made public, meaning ABC’s leading lady had plenty of opportunity to Google her guys and check them out. It appears she may have done just that, as The Bachelorette star made a point of asking producers to use the downtime to get rid of the youngsters and recast guys more in her age range.

But one guy who made both cast lists was Dale Moss, a 32-year-old NFL free agent who is now rumored to be engaged to Clare.

An insider did not name names, but told Us Weekly that Clare’s mystery man “always thought” she was attractive before they even met.

Fans of the TV dating franchise now that Clare appeared on Juan Pablo Galavasis’ season of The Bachelor, as well as two seasons of Bachelor in Paradise and The Bachelor: Winter Games spinoff. It wouldn’t have been hard to miss her on TV, and her future love apparently didn’t.

“She is totally his type and he loved her energy,” the source said of Clare’s new man.

The suitor, widely thought to be Dale Moss, reportedly “contacted [Clare] before the show and they really hit it off.”

“They would DM a bunch and then started FaceTiming and things moved quickly,” the source added.

A second source told E! News that there were obvious sparks between the two were from the very beginning and that “everyone” was under the impression that they began communicating before filming started.

“He got her first impression rose and that was basically that. She did not want to go through the motions of pretending to be interested in other men. She was done.”

The insider added that despite the fact that Clare was smitten with her first impression rose recipient, The Bachelorette cameras still rolled in order to capture her “love story.”

It is unclear if Clare ever met her off-camera suitor in person before traveling to the La Quinta Resort & Club where The Bachelorette is being filmed. Regardless, the California hairstylist was head over heels enough with this man to cut her on-camera journey short and pass the torch to Tayshia Adams, who will now film The Bachelorette in her place.