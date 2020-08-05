Tahlia Skaines Strips Down To Sexy Lingerie In Latest Instagram Snap

Tahlia Skaines took to Instagram on Wednesday, August 5, to share a sizzling new snapshot that highlighted her killer curves. The brand-new pic showed the Australian model dressed in a sexy Lounge Underwear set.

In the update, Tahlia was seen wearing skimpy white lingerie. The top boasted a sporty look that featured a scoop neckline, showing a nice look at her décolletage. It boasted a unique design with the upper part of the chest covered in opaque fabric, while the lower part was sheer. The base was made of a thick, stretchable band with the signature Lounge logo. However, it was barely visible due to the lighting and color of the garment.

She sported the matching pair of bottoms that clung high to her waist down to her curvy hips. It featured high-cut legs that exposed a generous amount of skin along her bikini area. Like the bra, the waistband on the undergarment sported the brand’s logo. The underwear also had a narrow, sheer cut-out just below the stretchable band.

In the pic, Tahlia appeared to be in her living room, posing in the center of the frame. She sat on a white chair with her shoulders uneven as she slightly leaned to the side. She used her right hand as support, and let her other arm hang beside her. She tilted her head and looked straight into the camera with a serious look on her face. The angle showcased a tantalizing look at her body, which delighted many viewers. The bright light that came inside the house from the glass windows illuminated the whole place and all of her curves.

Tahlia sported her usual hairstyle, which suited her face shape. For the look, she did a center part and tied her long strands into a low ponytail. She left a few tendrils of hair framing her face. To keep the focus solely on her new intimate set, she decided to wear minimal jewelry. She wore a gold necklace, several rings, and hoop earrings. Although her hair was tied, a white hair tie was seen on her wrist.

Tahlia made sure to tag Lounge Underwear in both the post and the picture. In the caption, she mentioned the brand having a sale that will last for only a day, urging her followers to check out the site.

The newest upload proved to be a hit with her online supporters. After being published, the post gained more than 2,300 likes and over 50 comments. Many of her social media admirers took to the comments to shower her with compliments.

“This whole pic is perfect,” a fan wrote.

“So sexy,” gushed another admirer.