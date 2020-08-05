Alessandra Ambrosio Glistens In A Pool In A Tiny Bikini: ‘Sunshine Season’

The ex-Victoria's Secret Angel got soaking wet in her two-piece.

Alessandra Ambrosio is clearly making the most of her summer — and all the proof is on social media. The stunning lingerie model wowed in a new bikini shot posted to Instagram this week which showed her as she took a dip in the pool in a tiny two-piece from her own swimwear line, called Gal Floripa.

The stunning photo was posted on Tuesday, August 4, to Gal Floripa’s account and showed the former Victoria’s Secret Angel as she put her hands behind her head for a very sultry look.

The 39-year-old — who previously put her body on show in a pair of seriously tiny bottoms — proved she’s most definitely still got it three years after she hung up her angel wings after 13 years modeling with the underwear brand. She stood hip-deep in the water in a skimpy green number and her tanned, wet skin glistened while she posed.

Her bikini was made up of a triangle top that plunged pretty low at the chest and showed off her all-over tan as well as plenty of her décolletage. It had two strings over her shoulders and a much smaller one that tied around her torso.

As for the bottoms, it was all about co-ordination for the supermodel. She wore briefs in the same green color, though only the strings could be seen as her bottom half was completely submerged in the swimming pool. Alessandra pulled the straps up high on her hips in line with her navel while her wet, flat tummy and impressive abs were on full display.

She gave fans a look at one of her signature model poses in the photo. She closed her eyes and tilted her head up and to her left with her lips slightly apart. Sections of her brunette hair were left down to frame her face, and she accessorized the swim ensemble with a simple chain necklace.

Plenty of fans gushed over the mom of two in the comments section.

“Awesome beauty,” one person said.

“Legend in modeling=Alessandra Ambrosio,” another said after seeing the bikini snap, which has received hundreds of likes.

Alessandra often models different looks from her line, which she co-founded alongside her sister Aline Ambrosio and their close friend Gisele Coria.

The newly uploaded photo appeared to be taken at the same time as a shot Alessandra posted to her own Instagram account for her 10.2 million followers last week. In that picture, she got even wetter in the pool and leaned back on the side with both hands over her face to shield her eyes from the beating down sun.