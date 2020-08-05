Isabella Buscemi Poses Topless For Sultry Poolside Shot: ‘My Body Is My Temple’

Miami bombshell Isabella Buscemi heated up her Instagram page with a torrid update on Tuesday, ditching her top while showing off her enviable figure poolside. The 22-year-old Italian-Cuban model wore nothing but a skimpy white sarong — a see-through number that skimmed her thighs, perfectly displaying her chiseled pins. The item hugged her hips, accentuating her voluptuous physique, and was knotted in the front, flashing a glimpse of the tiny white bikini that Isabella had on underneath. The sheer fabric allowed the teeny bottoms to be seen, revealing a set of thick side straps that were pulled high on her hip bones.

Isabella flaunted her incredible hourglass curves as she posed with one leg in front of the other. She was snapped at the edge of the pool and was up to her ankles in water. The sizzling blonde censored her bare chest with her hands, covering only what was necessary and leaving her sexy tan lines on show. Her long, golden tresses framed her perky bust, tumbling over her shoulders in loose waves. The stunner gave off sultry vibes as she glanced into the distance with longing eyes. Her lips were slightly parted in a provocative way, adding to her allure.

The seductive look was heavily accessorized, as the Bang Energy elite model wore a wide-brimmed sunhat in addition to plenty of bling. She rocked a sparkling ring on her finger and showed off her shiny navel piercing. A pendant necklace that spelled out her last name draped over her collar bone, calling even more attention to her naked bust. Isabella sported a chic manicure, painting her nails a nude color that appeared to match her lipstick. Meanwhile, her hat was adorned with black-and-white stripes that complemented her scanty apparel.

The clear, turquoise water made the ideal backdrop for her beauty, highlighting the model’s deep tan. Dark wood panels stretched across the background of the shot, adding contrast to the light-toned mosaic pool coping.

Isabella’s caption prompted followers to take another look at her curvaceous body, eliciting a flurry of compliments for her toned figure. Fellow models also flocked to the comments section to praise the blond beauty for her hot look.

“Girl that waist omg,” wrote Latin bombshell Yaslen Clemente, leaving a trio of cat heart-eyes.

“Wow,” commented Maxim hottie Bri Teresi, adding three heart-eyes emoji.

“Perfection,” chimed in Bang Energy babe Dasha Mart, ending her comment with a heart.

“Need your bod,” penned Celeste Bright, further expressing her admiration for Isabella’s fit physique with two heart-eyes and a fire emoji.

The steamy update racked up 55,000 likes and more than 1,210 comments overnight, proving to be among Isabella’s more popular posts.