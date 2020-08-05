Abby Dowse Flaunts Her Cleavage Poolside In A Hot Pink Crop Top

Blond bombshell Abby Dowse tantalized her 2.3 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a sizzling poolside snap in which she rocked a hot pink crop top. The photo appeared to be a selfie, as one of Abby’s arms was extended out of the frame and the image was taken from a close-up perspective. Part of Abby’s face was cropped out, leading to a seductive snap that showcased her incredible curves.

Abby wore a top from the online retailer Fashion Nova, who she made sure to tag in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post. The look was a vibrant shade of hot pink, and had a simple yet sexy silhouette. The garment was strapless, stretching across Abby’s ample assets and showing off a serious amount of cleavage. It featured three black butterfly prints on the colorful background, and as she mentioned in the caption, the hue looked gorgeous against her bronzed skin. The sun shone down on her, illuminating her skin even more and seeming to make her glow.

Her pink top extended several inches below her breasts but still left plenty of her chiselled stomach on display. She paired the colorful garment with some simple black string bikini bottoms. The bottoms dipped scandalously low in the front, showing off her toned body, and stretched high over her hips. She posed with one leg planted and the other popped slightly, accentuating her curves.

She rested one hand on her thigh, and appeared to be barefoot in the snap. Abby added a few accessories to finish the look, including a pair of hoop earrings, a delicate bracelet on one wrist, and several layered necklaces that drew even more attention to her tantalizing cleavage.

Abby’s plump lips were slightly parted in a sultry expression, and her followers couldn’t get enough of the smoking-hot update. The post received over 10,400 likes within three hours, as well as 271 comments from her eager audience.

“Perfection,” one fan commented simply.

“All of You is poppin. Amazing as always,” another fan added, referring to the caption that Abby paired with the shot.

“Perfect shirt for you because you’re constantly transforming into an even more beautiful version of yourself,” a third follower wrote.

“You are smoking hot,” another remarked.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Abby showcased her curves in another revealing look from Fashion Nova. She rocked a flirty bikini with ruffled details and partially immersed herself in the pool for a steamy picture that had her fans rushing to hit the like button.