‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap: Pain-Ridden Steffy Returns Home After The Accident

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Tuesday, August 4 features Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) and Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) enjoying some intimate time after being apart for weeks. They talked about Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) but Wyatt wanted to return to the bedroom. As they shared a kiss, Katie Logan (Heather Tom) knocked and entered the house, per Soaps.

Katie told them that she had received a strange message from Sally. They updated her that the redhead had lied about dying. Katie was flabbergasted as they told her how the redhead had manipulated them. She was also shocked that Sally and Dr. Penny Escobar (Monica Ruiz) had kidnapped Flo in an attempt to get Wyatt back. Katie had nothing but praise for how selfless Wyatt and Flo were for not pressing charges against the redhead.

Later, after Katie left, Wyatt remarked that Sally’s deception had only brought them closer to each other. He complimented his girlfriend and called her amazing. Flo and Wyatt kissed passionately.

Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) was about to be discharged from the hospital. She asked Dr. Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) if she could pick her daughter up when she returned home. The doctor advised her against it because it would aggravate her ribs. He told her that she should stay ahead of the pain and advised her to take her medication as he had prescribed. The physician also asked Steffy to call him if she needed him.

As seen in the photo above, Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) were at the cliff house where they prepared to welcome Steffy home from the hospital. They agreed that they would help her out with Kelly Spencer (Colette and Avalon Gray) so that she could rest. They loved seeing Kelly and Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) playing together.

Later, Steffy and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) pulled up in the cliff house’s driveway. Liam and Hope were excited to welcome Steffy back home. She loved the decorations and thanked them for watching Kelly while she was in the hospital. They wanted her to relax but Steffy insisted on seeing her daughter right away. She felt better after spending time with Kelly.

Everyone was glad that Steffy had been wearing a helmet and had survived the accident. Liam said that nothing would separate Kelly and Steffy again. She could no longer hide her pain and winced. Ridge noticed and urged his daughter to take her medication. Liam insisted that Steffy listen to her father’s orders and take the drugs. Steffy reluctantly took the medication.