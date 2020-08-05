Daisey O’Donnell Rocks A Tiny Black Bikini While Basking Under The Sun

Daisey O’Donnell took to Instagram on Tuesday, August 4, to upload a new snapshot that showed her flashing some skin while basking in the sun’s rays. The British model rocked a black two-piece swimsuit from PrettyLittleThing in a pic that left her fans stunned.

The skin-baring picture was snapped at a resort in Marbella, Spain. Avid followers know that Daisey has been spending her summer in the beautiful city with sister Ellie and some friends.

The babe was photographed lounging on a sunbed under the blazing sun. She stretched her legs, keeping her knees a little bent and angled sideways. She laid on a white towel and raised her right hand to her head, while her other hand rested beside her body. She then gazed into the camera with a sultry expression on her face. Her bronze tan glowed under the sunshine.

Daisey flaunted her tanned complexion in a skimpy bikini that treated her online admirers to a full look at her incredibly toned figure. The swimwear set included a top with triangle-style cups, which were padded and had a ruched look along the base. The garment boasted thin straps that were tied over her neck for support. The plunging neckline exposed her ample cleavage, which made many viewers happy.

She rocked a pair of bottoms that featured a simple style. The waistband sat a few inches below her belly button, which showcased plenty of skin across her midsection, including her flat tummy and abs.

Daisey left her blond locks loose and straight. She sported several accessories, including a dainty gold necklace, hoop earrings, a ring, a watch, and a bangle. She completed her beach day look with freshly manicured nails.

Daisey tagged her outfit sponsor, PrettyLittleThing, in the caption. She also indicated that the post was a paid partnership with the brand. Like many of her uploads, this new addition proved to be a popular one. The photo received more than 25,300 likes and over 270 comments in less than a day. Countless fans dropped compliments and praise, while several other supporters opted to express their admiration for the model with their choice of emoji.

“Wow! You are so sexy, love. You have beautiful legs and an amazing body. Such eye-candy for a lot of men,” one of her fans wrote.

“I would love to oil your luscious body. You have such amazing thighs!!!” wrote another admirer, adding a combination of emoji at the end of the comment.

“I see you’re having so much fun in Spain. Your skin looks lovely. The color looks amazing!!” gushed a third follower.