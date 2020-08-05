Charly Jordan Sizzles In Lingerie Set With Thong Bottoms That Leave Little To The Imagination

Charly Jordan posted a new photo-set on Tuesday, August 4, to social media site Instagram that was taken during a road trip. The snaps featured the model in a skimpy lingerie set.

Charly wore a bra with nude cups that featured a ruffled texture along the top. The cups were decorated in a black fishnet design while a strip of black fabric connected them across the chest and along Charly’s rib cage. The bottoms sat low on her pelvis and included a skinny string thong in the back that put her sculpted backside on display. The eye was also drawn to the model’s long, lean tummy and muscular legs.

The model wore a sheer black gown over the lingerie that included long sleeves and flowed to the floor. She kept the gown open to give her followers a better view of her stunning figure. Charly accessorized with a silver ring, a couple of gold bracelets, and a gold pendant necklace. She wore her long, blond tresses pulled away from her face in a half ponytail and let the bulk of her hair flow down her back. Charly held a green-and-white coffee mug in her hands for the snaps.

The photos were taken at Gooseberry Lodges in Zion, according to the geotag on the post. Charly posed in front of her hotel room, which featured a large bed and loft space in the background. In the first snap, she turned her side to the camera and placed one leg in front of the other while popping her hip to the side, which elongated her lower body and emphasized her pert booty. The gown flowed away from her body, revealing even more skin. Charly flashed a huge smile for the camera, appearing happy and relaxed.

In the second slide, Charly posed with her front facing the camera, giving her fans a full view of her figure and the lingerie. She placed a hand on her hip and gazed directly toward the photographer with her lips closed but smiling.

In the caption of the post, Charly explained that she was back on the road and stopped in Zion to check out Gooseberry Lodges, which she thought was cute. She added that she lived in Saint George, the town next to Zion, for two years and passed her Sundays in the park with her family, which brought back good memories.

The post earned plenty of attention from Charly’s 3.3 million followers, gaining nearly 300,000 likes and more than 1,000 comments within the first day.

“You are so cute and love your smile too,” one Instagram user commented.