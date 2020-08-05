Stephanie Sanzo Flaunts Killer Physique In Blue Sports Bra & Leggings For Dumbbell Training Video

Fitness model Stephanie Sanzo added a new weight-training video to popular social media site Instagram on Tuesday, August 4, in which she worked her muscular figure with dumbbells.

For the workout, Stephanie wore a matching mottled-blue sports bra and leggings. The top left plenty of skin along her upper body exposed, drawing the eye to her chiseled arms, shoulders, and back. The leggings rose to the model’s belly button and extended to her ankles, hugging her bulky legs and sculpted backside. A strip of toned tummy could be seen between the bra and leggings.

The fitness trainer completed the outfit with a pair of white sneakers with thick, clear soles and a white exercise watch. She wore her brunette tresses styled in a single French braid that began at the top of her head and extended down her back.

Stephanie completed the exercises in an indoor living space that featured a plant, couch, lamp, rug, and other decorative items. She spread a gray exercise mat over the rug and used a set of dumbbells to carry out the routine. In the caption of the post, Stephanie confirmed that the strength-training workout was dumbbells only and that it could be done anywhere as long as trainees had access to a set of weights. The full circuit included six exercises that were spread across individual video clips.

Stephanie started the circuit with a move called the snatch. She spread her legs and held one arm out to the side for balance. With the other arm, Stephanie raised the weight up toward the ceiling with forceful movements. The second slide showed the single-arm row with underhand grip while the third featured the power clean. The power clean required Stephanie to hold a dumbbell in each hand and bring them up from her hips to her shoulders with a small squat at the end.

The fourth move was the bent-over row, followed by the Zottman curl, which was similar to the classic bicep curl but with an extra move at the end. The final video clip showed the regular bicep curl.

In the caption of the post, Stephanie wrote out the full routine and added the number of sets and reps her followers should do for each exercise. She added that the workout was designed to target primarily the back and biceps.

The post earned more than 35,000 likes and over 500 comments within the first day.

“Definitely adding this to my week!! Looks tough but I love it!! Looking beautiful in that color babe!” one Instagram user wrote in the comments section.