WWE Rumors: Reported Details Of Ric Flair’s Future Revealed

According to Cageside Seats, the legendary Ric Flair will be appearing alongside Randy Orton on Monday Night Raw for the foreseeable future.

Flair has been managing the 13-time World Champion in recent weeks, but he was absent from television for a couple of shows. This led some fans and pundits to speculate that the partnership wouldn’t be long-term.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Flair was to be written off television due to concerns about his health amid the coronavirus pandemic. There have been numerous positive cases of COVID-19 within WWE in recent weeks, and Flair’s age might make him more susceptible to catching something if he’s exposed to infected employees.

The Hall of Famer was reportedly brought back for a short-term ratings boost, but “The Nature Boy” doesn’t want to sit at home. In an interview with TV Insider from last week, Flair opened up about his desire to contribute to the product.

“Some people are just happy to go home and sit on the sidelines. I love to always be doing something. I had a great time when I was on Raw a couple of times with Randy. To be 71 and even be on TV and be involved with WWE, that’s huge for me.”

During the conversation, Flair also revealed that the Monday Night Raw star is the perfect superstar for him to manage. He’s known his father, Bob Orton, since the 1970s, and they were stablemates in the Evolution faction in the early 2000s.

Officials appear to have bucked to Flair’s desire to stick around, and he looks set to be used in a meaningful way. Hall of Famers and legends tend to only be brought back for cameo appearances and short-term storylines. Flair, meanwhile, could be involved in some big angles.

Flair will now presumably manage his client going into SummerSlam. Orton is set to face Drew McIntyre for the World Championship, and there has been some speculation of him being booked to win the match.

Flair has been helping his client get the advantage over his opponents since returning to television. He was involved in a double-cross action that saw him betray Christian after Backlash. The Hall of Famer will undoubtedly prove to be a distraction in the upcoming title bout as well.

As documented by Figure Four Online, the legend signed a new contract with the company earlier this year. Fans can now expect to see him on the shows for years to come.