Lindsey Vonn Shows Off Lower Body Strength & Sculpted Figure In New Squat Video

Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn took to social media platform Instagram on Tuesday, August 4, to post a new workout video in which she trained her lower body with squats.

For the workout, the athlete wore a white cropped t-shirt that contoured to her muscular upper half and drew the eye to her toned arms and tummy. She paired the top with bright-red leggings that rose high on her hips and extended to her ankles. The leggings contoured to her long, lean legs and showed off her sculpted backside. Lindsey completed the outfit with a pair of white sneakers and a gold watch. She wore her long, blond tresses pulled up into a high ponytail and secured with a black elastic.

The squats took place at a gym where a variety of fitness equipment could be seen in the background of the frame. On the far wall was a large American flag, which presumably symbolized the skier’s pride in competing with the U.S. ski team. Lindsey used a squat machine to complete the exercise, which featured two padded arms that she placed over her shoulders. She stood on an inclined platform.

The video began with Lindsey right in the middle of the action. She pushed up on the arms of the machine until her legs were perfectly straight and then lowered herself back down into a squat. She repeated the same move several times while the camera moved around her body and filmed her from different angles.

Viewers got an eyeful of Lindsey’s pert backside as she flexed her glute muscles through each squat as well as the sides and fronts of her muscular legs. Lindsey appeared to push herself through the last couple of squats, slowing down slightly and breathing forcefully. Just before the camera cut, a huge smile spread across her face.

In the caption of the video, Lindsey told her followers that it was two days after the lower body workout and she was still feeling sore. The post earned more than 20,000 likes and nearly 300 comments within the first day. Many of the athlete’s followers expressed how impressed they were with her effort while others wrote that they loved her outfit.

“Sore means strength, keep pushing,” one Instagram user commented.

“Sitting down is definitely going to be a challenge after 2 days of legs. Best of luck with that,” another follower wrote.

“You’re an absolute icon and my inspiration xx,” yet one more fan chimed in.